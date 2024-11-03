A new AgriSearch funded PhD project is getting underway at Queen’s University and AFBI.

“RumibaseNI” will develop a unified database of life cycle carbon inventory to encompass all AgriSearch ruminant farm platforms, as a foundation for a unified database to encompass all NI ruminant farms.

The historic data from across the AgriSearch and affiliated farm platforms (Beacon Farms, GrassCheck, ZeroNsile and ARCZero) represent a wide range of actual and potential farming systems in NI and therefore have the strong potential to offer invaluable insights into the determinants of climate impacts attributable to physical, geographical and socioeconomic characteristics of individual farms. To realise this untapped potential and establish a methodological foundation for real-time automated carbon foot-printing of all NI ruminant farms, this project will develop a unified database structure and computational framework to quantify/re-quantify life cycle carbon balances and global warming potentials of all ruminant enterprises across the platforms.

The vast majority of studies in the agricultural sustainability literature treat food commodities as homogenous goods, whereas in reality their impacts on the environment are location and farming system-specific. Furthermore, as a farmer’s skillset and alternative land use options available to them are both diverse, the prospective economic impacts of land use transformation — and hence the likelihood of technology uptakes — also differ between individual farms. Not accounting for these differences is likely to result in unhelpful farm management recommendations and, ultimately, suboptimal interventions by the industry and policymakers alike.

AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle (right) congratulating Peter McElean on being awarded an AgriSearch PhD Scholarship

Collectively, the data generated from the AgriSearch farm platforms represent a wide range of actual and potential farming systems in Northern Ireland and therefore have the strong potential to offer invaluable insights into the determinants of climate impacts attributable to physical, geographical and socioeconomic characteristics of individual farms. Individually, however, each platform was conceived and evolved to address distinct research questions for different groups of audiences, and as such there is currently no streamlined data processing strategy (e.g. a standardised protocol for backfilling) to compile a cross-platform life cycle carbon inventory required to carry out such analysis.

To overcome this issue and thereby untap the previously unexplored potential of the AgriSearch farm platforms as a provider of high-value secondary data, this project will develop a unified database structure and computational framework to quantify/re-quantify life cycle carbon balances and global warming potentials of all ruminant enterprises across the four platforms. The database structure developed herein will also provide a prototype for an NI-wide ‘bottom-up’ inventory in the future, the first of its kind in the world.

Benefits

The diverse nature of farms have long been recognised, yet seldom accounted for, in the sustainability literature. This oversight has created a critically oversimplified policy and social landscapes for the ruminant sector, under which all farms are often perceived to be equally contributing to climate change. Not only is this unfair to farmers who make efforts and investments to improve their farm’s carbon balance but it is also suboptimal and thus undesirable, both economically and environmentally. Through the development of a framework to reliably quantify of farm-level carbon footprints across the Northern Ireland ruminant sector, our medium- to long-term goal is to help rectify this issue and create an industry that is fairer and more rewarding for farmers and more valuable and sustainable for society.

Shorter-term, the project will provide levy payers across the AgriSearch platforms with a range of useful and thought-provoking information. This includes, amongst other examples:

(i) The farm’s own carbon footprint under both standard and alternative (including nutritional value-based) functional units;

(ii) Multiple foot-printing results based on alternative impact assessment methods and alternative time spans (including GWP*);

(iii) Benchmarking scores against other platform farms in NI;

(iv) Long-term information on how to improve their climate performance through on-farm changes, as collated from a scenario analysis using the list of interventions recommended by the CIEL Net Zero and UK Livestock report (2022) and developed thereafter; and

(v) The cost-effectiveness table (also known as the marginal abatement cost table) to assist decision making.

PhD Scholar

The PhD Scholarship has been awarded to Peter McErlean. Peter hails from a beef farm near Magherafelt. Following an undergraduate degree in BSc Environmental Management (2:1) he did a postgraduate degree MSc Leadership in Sustainable Development (both from Queen’s). His Masters study included conducting a life cycle analysis of a Dale Farm milk carton (including the milk inside it) and a year-long group project researching climate change mitigation strategies for the Belfast Hills Partnership. Since he finished his MSc in autumn 2022 he has been working as a Field Officer with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. This includes working on Eco Schools, an environment education programme. This involves leading on practical workshops and presentations with both primary and secondary schools.

The Principal Supervisor at Queen’s University is Professor Nigel Scollan, with additional supervision being provided by Dr Taro Takahashi of AFBI.

Commenting on the launch of the PhD Scholarship AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle said: “With environmental and sustainability pressures, market volatility and adaption to changing climate conditions, the industry is facing an unprecedented time of challenge. As an exclusively farmer-funded organisation, a key aim of our work at AgriSearch is to improve producers’ resilience to these external shock factors, through our flagship GrassCheck programme, the Beacon farm network and other initiatives.

“With our new PhD Scholarship Programme, we want to build on this work by developing a new generation of scientists equipped with the necessary skill sets to lead on research that will make ruminant farms more sustainable, more resilient, and more efficient. AgriSearch has a long and proud history of supporting PhD students. To date we have sponsored over 25 PhD students, many of whom are in senior positions within industry, education and research locally, nationally and internationally.

“With both the government and the supply chain requiring reductions in our farms carbon footprint, it is absolutely vital that we have a much better understanding of the drivers of carbon emissions and sequestration on farm and that farmers who adopt best practice are recognised and rewarded for doing so. It is also imperative that this information feeds through to the national inventory for Northern Ireland.

“I would like to congratulate Peter McErlean on being awarded an AgriSearch PhD Scholarship and wish him every success as he undertakes his scholarship.”