AgriSearch launches five year strategy at the Winter Fair

AgriSearch launched its new five year Strategy Statement at the Winter Fair.

The new strategy is centred around equipping farmers to face future challenges and placing the farmers needs at the heart of research and innovation in Northern Ireland.

AgriSearch’s Chair, Professor Gerry Boyle, said: “Farmers continue to experience unprecedented challenges. AgriSearch has a crucial role to play in helping Northern Ireland farmers to succeed in economic, environmental and indeed social growth. This new Statement of Strategy has been developed by the AgriSearch Trustees to ensure that we continue to deliver for our farmer levy payers.”

AgriSearch’s Strategy Manager, Jason Rankin said: “AgriSearch’s vision is to drive farm profitability and sustainability through science, research and innovation. Its purpose is to equip farmers, through the application of science, research and innovation, to make a difference for the rural economy, environment and society. Its strategy for delivery is applying our knowledge, network and capabilities and working with others to turn scientific possibilities into sound farm practice."

AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle

The three priorities for 2025-2030 are:

One: Placing the farmers’ needs at the heart of research and innovation in Northern Ireland.

Two: Grow our long-term research and innovation platforms

Three: The Last Mile – Research into practice

“In order to place the farmers’ needs at the heart of research and innovation, AgriSearch will be engaging proactively with our levy payers and levy collectors. We will articulate their research and innovation needs to government, academia and industry. AgriSearch also aims to build capacity, skills and knowledge within the sector. Work on this has already started with our new PhD Scholarships programme. Further announcements on this will be made in the near future.

“AgriSearch will also maintain and develop its successful farmer networks. An announcement on an exciting new on-farm dairy project will be made early in the new year. In addition, AgriSearch also hopes to establish a long-term soil carbon monitoring programme which we believe is essential to ensure that farmers get recognition for carbon sequestered on their farms. AgriSearch also aims to enhance its partnerships with the government, academia and industry.

“Research findings are, however, of no use if they are not implemented. AgriSearch has a key role in ‘getting research put into practice on farm –‘The last mile’. AgriSearch aims to increase its reach and communicate its work to all farmer levy payers, to drive the adoption of technologies and practices on farm and to enable and encourage farmers to share their innovations.”

A copy of AgriSearch’s Strategic Statement for 2025 – 2030 can be downloaded from the AgriSearch website. Hard copies are also available by contacting the AgriSearch office on 028 92446101 or emailing [email protected] .