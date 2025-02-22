AgriSearch to hold webinar on red clover silage swards

AgriSearch are holding a webinar on 5th March at 8pm to discuss the interim results of on-farm research into red-clover silage swards.

The webinar will look at best practices, trial results and farmer experiences.

The ZeroNsile project was established by AgriSearch in 2023 to examine the feasibility and practicalities of producing silage without the use of manufactured N fertiliser, focusing primarily on red clover swards. Twelve farmers from the Beacon Farm Network and GrassCheck programmes were selected from right across Northern Ireland to establish red clover swards on their farms.

Dr David Patterson (Grassland Agronomist from AFBI) will outline the interim results from the project, along with key steps needed to successfully establish red clover swards (including soil fertility, nutrient management, seed selection and reseeding methods).

Rooting structure of red clover on Frank McDonnell’s farm near Omagh

Two farmers from the ZeroNsile project (Andrew Crawford and Frank McDonnell) will discuss their experiences of establishing red clover silage swards on their farms as part of the ZeroNsile Project.

Robert Patterson from CAFRE will talk about the steps that have been taken at CAFRE’s Greenmount Farm to incorporate clover in grazing and silage swards.

To register for the webinar visit the AgriSearch website.