Dr Brett Greer (Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Global Food Security, Queen’s University), Jason Rankin (Strategy Manager, AgriSearch) and Professor Nigel Scollan (Director, Institute of Global Food Security, Queen’s University) discussing the testing of silage samples for mycotoxins.

In recent years there have been increasing reports of mycotoxins being found in grass silage, particularly in the dairy sector.

Many farmers are now routinely including mycotoxin binders in their total mixed ration. There is a lot of speculation about the source of these mycotoxins including residuals from slurry spreading, soil contamination and other moist feeds. The difficult weather conditions in recent years is also likely to have had an impact. However, there is little independent evidence as to the true extent and source of mycotoxins in Northern Ireland.

In response to this challenge AgriSearch is commissioning a pilot project to examine the prevalence of mycotoxins in grass silage. AgriSearch has selected fifteen farmers from its Beacon and GrassCheck farmer networks to participate in the project. The farmers have been submitting detailed records of slurry and fertiliser applications, cutting dates, details of silage management and prevailing weather conditions at cutting and harvesting.

Samples will be collected from the farms over the winter by AgriSearch staff and analysed for both mycotoxins and antibiotics at the Institute for Global Food Security’s state-of-the-art laboratory at Queen’s University. A number of samples will be taken on each farm to establish if there are mycotoxins present and if so where in the process they are occurring and what mycotoxins are present.

Jason Rankin and Dr Brett Greer looking at the output of a mycotoxin test in the lab at the Institute of Global Food Security, Queen’s University, Belfast

This project will give an indication of the true extent of mycotoxins and the possible causes. The results will be used to design a larger scale study to examine possible interventions to reduce the prevalence of mycotoxins in silage.