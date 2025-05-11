Agritech firm is pitch perfect

The founder of an emerging agritech firm was crowned the winner of a live onstage pitching competition at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards which took place on May 1st in Belfast.

Gareth McDonald was one of four entrepreneurs to take to the stage infront of almost 600 guests and pitch his business for the chance to win a cash prize.

Following a live audience vote, Gareth was crowned the overall winner and was awarded £2,500 for his business. Each of the finalists, Grace Smith, Workforce Wellness, Louise Doyle, Needi and Lisa McLaughline, Clúmh, received a runners-up prize of £500.

Established in 2022, Farmdrive was built to help farmers use data to make better informed decisions. The information provided through the app can help family farm businesses become more profitable, more sustainable and ultimately drive their business forward.

Gareth McDonald (right), Co-Founder of Farmdrive receives his prize from John Ferris, Regional Ecosystem Manager, Ulster Bank

As someone who grew up on a family farm, Gareth and his co-founder Gareth Gordon, understand the challenges farmers face when it comes to tracking livestock records so they decided to marry their love of farming and technology to make farm management easier.

Speaking about the win at the recent Business Awards, Gareth said: “Winning the pitching competition was a huge surprise on the night and I never expected to hear my name being called out as we were up against some really impressive entrepreneurs.

“Pitching is a nerve racking experience but as a founder looking for investment, it’s something you really have to get the hang of so it was a great opportunity to present Farmdrive to a room packed full of industry leaders.

“Like most entrepreneurs, we took something we were passionate about, farming, and used our computer science backgrounds to streamline processes and make things easier for farmers.

“Thankfully our app is something that farmers want to use and since we set it up in 2022, it has grown from strength to strength. We are now expanding into new markets and have some key corporates on board as customers so it’s a very exciting time for the company. Hopefully winning this competition will continue to raise the profile of our business and also highlight the opportunities that exist within the local agricultural sector.

“We are looking forward to returning to this year’s Balmoral Show, meeting some of our customers and showcasing some new features on our app.”

Since 2023, Farmdrive have been enrolled in Ulster Bank’s Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme where they have been accessing support and mentorship to help grow the business.

John Ferris, Regional Ecosystem Manager at Ulster Bank, says the recent success is a credit to the hard work and dedication of the Farmdrive team.

“Since joining our inhouse Accelerator Programme, Farmdrive has fully engaged with the services we offer and worked hard to grow and develop their business.

“Our mission at Ulster Bank is to promote entrepreneurship to kickstart our local economy so we proud to have played a role in Farmdrive’s recent success.

“Gareth and Gareth are a fantastic example of entrepreneurs who spotted a gap in the market and were able to use their innovation and skills to bring a genuinely useful product to the local agricultural industry. It’s been incredible to play a role in their recent success and we look forward to working with them as they continue to expand.”

