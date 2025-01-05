Agronomy and business management conference for arable growers

​This all-day conference will update arable growers on current agronomy and business management issues focusing on crop production in a changing climate. The event organisers have arranged a variety of top speakers to address delegates on the day, including:

Dr Rosemary Agnew, DAERA agricultural policy director

Rosemary’s responsibilities include leading the development of a future agricultural policy framework. Her division is one of six within the food and farming group.

Rosemary works closely with other NICS and Whitehall departments and agri food stakeholders. She holds a PhD in animal science and has held a number of roles within the Department. Rosemary started her career in Greenmount Agricultural College and then moved to promotion, to lead a ruminant nutrition research team at ARINI, Hillsborough, and a senior lecturer in Queen’s University, Belfast.

Prior to her current role, Rosemary has led a number of policy development activities across the rural, renewable and agricultural portfolios within DAERA. In 2004, she was made a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society in recognition of her outstanding contribution to agriculture in Northern Ireland.

Dr. Archie K. Murchie, AFBI head of plant health & integrated pest management

Archie obtained his PhD in biological control of oilseed rape pests in 1997 from Rothamsted Research and Keele University. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, and honorary senior lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast, with 28 years’ post-doctoral experience of project managing research projects in agriculture and environmental sciences.

Archie’s research is concerned with surveillance and monitoring of pests and pathogens, the use of functional biodiversity in sustainable agricultural production and the targeted management of pest species. He has worked on a wide range of issues including biological control of pests in arable crops, targeting and monitoring of pesticides, integrated pest management, invasive flatworms, earthworms, forestry pests and pathogens, and midges and mosquitoes as vectors of livestock and human diseases.

John Spink, Head of the crops, environment and land use programme in Teagasc

Based in Oak Park, Carlow, John’s research career has focused on the agronomy and crop physiology of arable crops, primarily on oilseed rape and cereals covering a wide range of management decisions such as variety choice, fertiliser use and crop protection.

Prior to moving to Teagasc in 2009, he worked for ADAS based at Rosemaund in Herefordshire for 20 years. In ADAS he led the agronomy and crop physiology, crop protection and renewable energy sectors.

Richard Gilpin, Third generation farmer

Richard Gilpin is a third generation farmer from Co. Armagh. After qualifying as an engineer he changed his career path and joined the family business growing, processing and packing vegetables for retailers across Ireland. Currently he helps to manage the farm’s 1,800 acres of vegetables and forage crops alongside his brother, cousin, father, uncle and a great team of staff. Although they are based in County Armagh, the farm stretches across Northern Ireland and they have recently established another farming business in the Republic of Ireland.

The business operates using renewable energy generated by the farm’s anaerobic digestion plant. The AD plant is fed with waste from the vegetable processing business and forage crops grown as part of the farm’s rotation, this helps to maintain a circular economy within the business

Tom Beach, Visionary leader and entrepreneur

Tom is a visionary leader and entrepreneur in the field of agricultural technology, dedicated to transforming farming practices through cutting-edge robotics and automation. As the founder of Autonomous Agri Solutions (AAS), Tom spearheads advancements in precision agriculture, laser weeding, and robotic farming systems, driving innovation for sustainable and efficient food production globally.

With a deep understanding of agricultural challenges and opportunities, Tom has collaborated with leading AgTech companies, research institutions, and growers to deploy state-of-the-art solutions tailored to modern farming needs. Under his leadership, AAS has become a trusted name in the industry, specializing in Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and pioneering solutions for broad acre crops and horticulture.

Tom’s expertise lies in aligning technology with practical applications, ensuring innovations deliver measurable impact for farmers. He has played a key role in fostering partnerships across Europe and beyond, advocating for the adoption of autonomous solutions to address labour shortages, climate challenges, and rising production costs.

A frequent speaker at international conferences, including FIRA and AgTech showcases, Tom is passionate about sharing insights into the future of farming and the integration of robotics in agriculture. His work is fuelled by a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and collaboration, making him a leading voice in the transformation of global agriculture.

David Wright, IFJ Northern Ireland editor

The conference will end with a panel discussion chaired by David Wright, Northern Ireland editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.

To book visit the UFU website (events tab). If you have difficulty booking online, please contact UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222.