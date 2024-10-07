Ahoghill WI members hear all about 'B&B By the Sea'
This led to a chance of a lifetime opportunity to host the BBC programme B&B by the sea. B&B by the sea is set in a unique costal location overlooking Downhill Beach.
She had many amusing and often touching stories to tell of her times with gardener Mary- Anne, driver Rory, and chef Alex and also the celebrities she entertained. Her guests included Gloria Hunniford, Shirley Ballas, Deborah Meaden, Fred Siriex to name but a few. The places visited were many and varied: a pig farm, The Hot Milk Forge, the Giant’s Causeway, Ballycastle and an award winning flock of sheep in Macosquin.
A wonderful evening was had by all and visitors then enjoyed a delicious supper provided by committee.
Ahoghill WI meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 7.30 in Ahoghill Community Centre and new members are made most welcome.
