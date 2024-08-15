The AHV Northern Ireland Multibreed Calf Show is taking place next Saturday (24th August) at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

The much-anticipated event is a highlight within the annual calendar of events for the young members of the Holstein, Ayrshire & Jersey breed societies and is organised solely by the young members.

This is the second year that Animal Health Vision (AHV) have been on board with the event and speaking in the run up to the event, Douglas Carmichael, UK Country Manager AHV said: “We are proud to continue sponsoring the NI Multi Breed Calf Show. It’s an inspiring event for all who attend, and each year, we witness the impressive quality of young dairy stock on display, showcasing the hard work and dedication of these young breeders. At AHV, our commitment is to empower farmers and by supporting our talented young breeders, we are not only celebrating their achievements but also investing in a bright future for the entire farming community.”

Young handlers and calves will take to the ring in classes based on age, the biggest class on the day will be the Holstein calf born between 1st October 2023 and 30th November 2023 with 24 entries.

Taking on the onerous task of judging the large entry of Holstein calves will be Steven Harris, Cornwall. Steven hails from the renowned Racewood herd and is no stranger to the centre of the ring having previously judged the Royal Norfolk, Shropshire and Edenbridge shows, along with several calf shows. The Racewood herd has in turn also reaped much success in the show ring taking first place in the February class at the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show with a home bred heifer as well as taking home the Supreme Championship title at Cornwall Show in 2022. Steven is also a past Holstein UK Presidents Medal winner.

A familiar face to many and another past Holstein UK Presidents Medal winner, Alison Beattie, owner of Farm Wardrobe & Agri Promotions will be taking on the role of showmanship judge at the event. Alison is a past member of Northern Ireland HYB and had much success in national showmanship and clipping competitions during her time of membership.

Of course, no event of this scale would be possible without a loyal and supportive sponsor base. As well as principal sponsor AHV, Clandeboye Estate kindly sponsor the showmanship section and Thompsons Feeds throw their weight behind the calf conformation classes. Western Farm Enterprises sponsor the best exhibitor bred calf in each class with Blondin Sires sponsoring the Interbreed award.

NI HYB are very grateful to the long-standing sponsors and this year are also fortunate to be able to announce a new class and sponsor for the event. The new class will see under 8-year-olds take to the ring in fancy dress, but it is not just the handler who dresses up, the calf will also be in theme. This is deemed to be a fun way of encouraging young handlers into the ring, many for the first time and thanks must go to ‘The Summer Sizzlers’ for coming on board to support this class.

Results from each class will be updated live on the Northern Ireland HYB social media pages but spectators are welcome to come along next Saturday (24th August) to see first-hand the next generation of both show men/women and show calves take to the ring.

1 . C59A7432.jpg Mark Logan, Clandeboye, sponsor of the showmanship classes with last year's champion handler, Tom McKnight, Drumbo and Andrew Patton, coordinator Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . C59A7449.jpg Phil Donaldson, from Thompsons, sponsor of the calf classes looks over the catalogue with David McCord, AHV, Platinum Sponsor Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . C59A7438.jpg Sponsors Phil Donaldson, Thompsons, Shona Ayre, RUAS, David McCord, AHV, Tom McKnight, HYB Member, Mark Logan, Clandeboye, John Mclean, Blondin Sires at the launch of the 21st AHV Multibreed Calf Show. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . C59A7445.jpg David McCord, AHV Platinum Sponsor, Joyce Mclean, Show Secretary, Shona Ayre, RUAS and John McLean, Blondin Sires Photo: freelance Photo Sales