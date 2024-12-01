Ai Services’ chief executive to speak at NIIAS Winter Fair breakfast seminar

By Richard Halleron
Published 1st Dec 2024, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Larry Burke, the chief executive of AI Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd, will be the key note speaker at a Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS) Winter Fair breakfast seminar.

The event will take place at Agri Food and Bioscience Institute (AFBI) Conference Hall, Large Park, Hillsborough, on Thursday 12 th December 2023.

Larry has extensive experience in the cattle breeding industry in Ireland. On the day he will share his vision on the application of new science within the dairy breeding sector to help milk producers in Northern Ireland secure the future sustainability of their businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proceedings get underway at 7.45am sharp with the serving of light refreshments: the seminar follows at 8.00am.

Ai Services' Group CEO Larry BurkeAi Services' Group CEO Larry Burke
Ai Services' Group CEO Larry Burke

For many, the NIIAS event represents the traditional starting point of their visit to the RUAS Winter Fair.

NIIAS represents the professional interests of agriculture and food science graduates working in Northern Ireland.

The organisation’s membership is drawn equally from the public and private sector with every aspect of Northern Ireland’s important agri food industry represented.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NIIAS membership is open to all agriculture and food graduates working in Northern Ireland.

The NIIAS Winter Fair breakfast will be sponsored by United Feeds.

This event is open to members (£15) and non-members (£20) payable at the door (cash/cheque only as there will be no card reader facilities). Pre-booking is essential.

Contact Louise at [email protected] to reserve your place and indicate any dietary requirements.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice