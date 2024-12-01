Larry Burke, the chief executive of AI Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd, will be the key note speaker at a Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS) Winter Fair breakfast seminar.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place at Agri Food and Bioscience Institute (AFBI) Conference Hall, Large Park, Hillsborough, on Thursday 12 th December 2023.

Larry has extensive experience in the cattle breeding industry in Ireland. On the day he will share his vision on the application of new science within the dairy breeding sector to help milk producers in Northern Ireland secure the future sustainability of their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proceedings get underway at 7.45am sharp with the serving of light refreshments: the seminar follows at 8.00am.

Ai Services' Group CEO Larry Burke

For many, the NIIAS event represents the traditional starting point of their visit to the RUAS Winter Fair.

NIIAS represents the professional interests of agriculture and food science graduates working in Northern Ireland.

The organisation’s membership is drawn equally from the public and private sector with every aspect of Northern Ireland’s important agri food industry represented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIIAS membership is open to all agriculture and food graduates working in Northern Ireland.

The NIIAS Winter Fair breakfast will be sponsored by United Feeds.

This event is open to members (£15) and non-members (£20) payable at the door (cash/cheque only as there will be no card reader facilities). Pre-booking is essential.

Contact Louise at [email protected] to reserve your place and indicate any dietary requirements.