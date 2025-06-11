AI Services (NI) Ltd and Cogent Breeding Ltd announce supply agreement

Stuart Boothman, managing director of Cogent Breeding and Larry Burke, CEO of AI Services discuss the new supply agreement which will deliver significant value to Northern Ireland’s dairy sector.

Two of Northern Ireland’s largest artificial insemination companies have announced a logistics and service supply agreement to drive efficiencies for both organisations and deliver customer benefits through achieving economies of scale.

AI Services (NI) Ltd will provide the storage and distribution of Cogent Breeding Ltd semen stock to its Northern Ireland Precision and DIY customers. The arrangement, which also includes liquid nitrogen supply and distribution, has been hailed as delivering meaningful value to the dairy sector.

AI Services has been a landmark feature of bovine breeding in NI since it was established as a farmer-owned cooperative in 1988, taking over the artificial insemination function previously operated by the then Department of Agriculture and adding many complimentary services including a genetics advisory service, semen sales, liquid nitrogen delivery service, scanning, DIY ai training, embryo transfer, on farm semen collections and stud facilities.

Since the appointment of Larry Burke as CEO in 2022 the company has embarked on a major investment and expansion programme, due to be completed and unveiled towards the end of 2025.

Commenting on the Cogent agreement, Larry Burke said: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Cogent. The world of cattle genetics is moving apace, and we are determined that AI Services will be positioned at the forefront of global developments.

“This agreement will deliver efficiencies and economies of scale and strengthen our ability to provide Northern Ireland farmers with the most efficient high-quality delivery and storage service available.”

Stuart Boothman, Cogent’s managing director said: “This agreement builds upon our established relationship with AI Services and demonstrates our commitment to NI's dairy sector.

“By combining our genetic solutions with AI Services' exceptional distribution network and facilities, we're positioning ourselves to deliver on our ambitious growth plans for Northern Ireland whilst creating an unparalleled offering that will benefit farmers across the region.”

The agreement will take effect from 1 August 2025.