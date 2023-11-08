Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd is to host a series of three farmer meetings on Monday, 13 November; Tuesday 14 November and Wednesday 15 November.

A Wheelhouse daughter

The locations are as follows:

Monday 13th November:Silverbirch Hotel, 5 Gortin Road, Omagh, BT79 7DH

Tuesday 14th November: The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, BT52 1NF

SUSIC one of the new bulls from Ai Services

Wednesday 15thNovember:Bannville Hotel, Banbridge, BT32 4NR

Ai Services’ breeding manager, Ivan Minford, will reference a number of exciting new sires from the company.

All feature feature in the Ai Services’ Holstein Catalogue 2024.

Futurama features for the first time on the Ai Services’ listing. He has a PLI of +£756, is +427kg for milk; +44.1kg (0.31%) for milk fat and +27.6kg (0.16%) for milk protein. In addition, Futurama has an excellent fertility index and breeds daughter with tremendous udders: he is an all round ‘type improver’.

A Futurama daughter

Wheelhouse is another exciting young Holstein sire. He has been Ai Services’ top selling bull over the past 12 months, combining strength and production with excellent daughter fertility.

Susic is a complete all rounder. He can lift butterfat and protein while also delivering an extra 600kg of milk. In addition, his daughters have tremendous strength and excellent udders.

Skovly Pis another bull that has proven very popular with farmers over the past 12 months. He is an outcross sire and, as a result, has been used widely on cows and heifers.

Kevlow has a PLI of £823. He offers an exemplary level for combined fat and protein of +91.1kg

Splinkhas a tremendous pedigree heritage. He is an excellent components’ sire, producing daughters with very high milking speeds. Calving ease and the breeding of daughters with top quality udders are additional breeding traits associated with the bull.

Each meeting commences at 7.30pm.