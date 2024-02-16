Ailish Brennan joins Green Acre Marketing
A Languages & Marketing graduate of Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT), Ailish has diligently worked in the agribusiness sector for the past 17 years.
“Since 2007, I have worked with domestic and international marketing teams to develop, create and deliver innovative agribusiness strategy and marketing campaigns,” said Ailish.
Describing herself as “a focused, ambitious and driven marketing professional,” Ailish commented: “I’m delighted to have joined the Green Acre Marketing team and am looking forward to building relationships with our clients and supporting them to grow their business.
“I am a strategic thinker and I believe that my experience and passion for the industry will add value to the Green Acre offering. And having regularly crossed paths with Green Acre Marketing’s Managing Director Aileen Barron, the synergy we’ve already established will greatly assist in ensuring that the Green Acre team continues to deliver outstanding results for its clients.”
Welcoming Ailish to the team, Green Acre Marketing Managing Director Aileen Barron stated: “I am thrilled to have Ailish Brennan on board. This represents a most significant addition for Green Acre Marketing given Ailish’s acumen and reputation throughout the Irish agribusiness sector and her experience internationally.
“Over the past year, as our recruitment drive has suitably demonstrated, Green Acre Marketing has underlined its intent to further deepen our footprint within the sector, both at home and abroad. And in appointing Ailish, who has such a vast reservoir of marketing knowledge, we have secured the skills of an engaging, creative and diligent professional who doesn’t shy from delivering campaigns from outside the box.”
Ailish added: “I’ve always prided myself on having a positive, can-do attitude with colleagues and clients alike. I am really looking forward to my journey with Green Acre throughout 2024 and beyond.”
Aileen Barron concluded: “It’s been a very exciting time for Green Acre Marketing and following our tenth anniversary last year it’s really exciting to see the business coming of age and truly driving forward. With Ailish now on board, in addition to our strong connection with SETU, we’re once again combining established industry talent with the can-do spirit and drive of future marketing professionals. On that note, we also recently welcomed student Clodagh Bolger, who has joined us as our latest Digital Marketing Intern.”