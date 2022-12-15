Air Ambulance NI is seeking 10-15 acres for new base

Air Ambulance NI in collaboration with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) provide the HEMS. It is the responsibility of the Charity to provide the airbase which is currently located at Maze Long Kesh in Lisburn in temporary accommodation.

Chair of Air Ambulance NI, Dr Gerard O’Hare said: “Through the support of the public, the service has grown into one of the most pioneering emergency response teams in the country.

"The service has been tasked over 3,000 times since it commenced in July 2017, providing pre-hospital lifesaving emergency medical care.

The Air Ambulance is seeking additional land

"We now have a requirement to build a modern bespoke operational airbase for this important service, that will serve its needs now and for the foreseeable future.

"Work is underway to research and locate the best site for this centre of excellence which will include state of the art hangarage, crew training facilities, allow for educational and community visits and bring under one roof the charity’s operational crew alongside fundraising and administrative staff.”

The ideal location will have ease of access to major road networks, no aerial obstructions and ability to secure planning permission.

A site of between 10-15 acres is required, to future proof the service.

Expressions of interest to [email protected] by 31st January 2023, all information will be treated in strictest confidence.