Saturday 20th July at Connell Hill Equestrian kicked off with the x-poleS class.

Well done to riders Ruby Gage on Poppy and Sara Bates on Sienna both jumping double clears.

Moving on to the 70cm class saw Diane Scott on Myagi taking a credible first place.

A strong class of competitors in the 80’s and 90’s saw Laura Canavan on Diamond and Nicole Peoples on TJ pick up double clear rounds in both classes.

Hats off to Christopher Smyth who took the red ribbons on Jess, riding his first 1.20 track, followed closely by Alana Lavery on Poppy jumping her first 1.20m course also.

Well done to everyone who took part.

Training shows continue this Saturday at Connell Hill, starting at 10am with classes from x-poles (assisted and unassisted) up to 1.30m and entries on the day. There is always a friendly atmosphere and everyone is very welcome. Competitors regularly take the opportunity to progress up the classes week by week in this fitting venue and first class facility with jumping classes to suit all levels.

Details of all other events can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill FB pages, and SJI Registered show dates are available on www.sjilive

RESULTS Training Show (Saturday 20th July 2024)

X-poles class: Ruby Gage, Poppy; Sara Bates, Sienna.

60 cm class: Anthea Moffett, Pablo.

70 cm class: Diane Scott, Myagi; David Taylor, Sheik; Lacie McDowell, Diamond; Donna Barron, Dreamer.

80 cm class: Laura Canavan, Diamond; Lisa Dundee, Dawn; Nicola Peoples, TJ; Alex McKenna-Ray, Lucy; Amy Lee Hanvey, Arthur; Kerry Taylor, Max; Louisa Cleland, Cheeky; Alex Robinson, Dream; David Taylor, Sheik; Amy Taylor, Diamond; Kate Spence, Rocco; Keith McDonald, Sierra.

90 cm class: Laura Canavan, Diamond; Jenny Campbell, Nippy; Lisa Dundee, Lily; Nicole Peoples, TJ.

1.20m class: Christopher Smyth, Jess; Alana Lavery, Poppy.