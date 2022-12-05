This is a real opportunity for those on the hunt for tractors, farm handlers, farm machinery and trailers to source items at a keen rate as the Alexanders make way for new stock arriving in the new year.

Over 50 lots are set to be auctioned online via the popular sales platform marteye in conjunction with H&H Auctioneers.

All of the lots set to go under the hammer are owned by Alexanders and are currently available to view in their yard. Alexander Tractors has been to the fore as one of the most highly respected tractor and machinery outlets not just locally but throughout Ireland and GB for almost 50 years.

Nelson Alexander is busy preparing details for the forthcoming end of year stock clearance which takes online via marteye between 16th and 17th December

Bidding opens on marteye.ie on Friday 16th December and runs right through to Monday 19th with the first lot closing from 7pm. Buy with confidence as Nelson is happy to arrange transport if required throughout the UK and Ireland. Buyers should note that there is a 5% fee capped at a maximum of £500.

All buyers must pre register with H&H via marteye.ie

Viewing is welcome beforehand on site at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown BT41 3HY between 15-17th December. Pre sale enquiries to Nelson 07860 646281

For a detailed listing please go to www.alexandertractors.com and marteye.ie

