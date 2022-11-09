All roads lead to Enniskillen for the “Fermanagh Stars” Calf Show and Sale

With 19 interbreed classes of Charolais, Limousin, Simmental, Belgian Blue, Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Hereford, and Irish Moiled cattle on show competing for the Continental, Native and Commercial championship honours, this promises to be an event not to be missed.

The action all takes place in the Exhibition Hall at the Ulster Farmers Mart complex, on the outskirts of Enniskillen, next Saturday 19th November.

Judging starts at 10am and the men in the middle, are Paul Kingham, from County Monaghan, a prominent Charolais and commercial beef calf producer who will place the Continental and commercial beef calf classes.

Discussing arrangements are (from left) Thomas Keelagher, committee member FPLB; Robert Brownlee, chairman of Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders Group Ltd; Stuart Johnston, managing director of Ulster Farmers Mart Co. Ltd; and Edwin Morrison, honorary member FPLB group.

The native breed class results are in the capable hands of leading Hereford breeder Gary McKiernan from Corlesmore, Co. Cavan.

No stranger to the Fermanagh Breeders Group members, Gary did an excellent job of judging the group’s herds competition a couple of years ago.

Organised by Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders Group Ltd, a spokesperson recently commented: “The group are delighted with the response from members with a catalogued entry of close to 100 top beef cattle who will compete for a prize fund of £4,000.”

When judging is completed, a sale will follow at approximately 2.30pm, giving those pedigree and commercial cattle exhibitors the chance to offer their cattle for sale if they wish.

These lots are joined in the sale with a special breeding heifer class of 13 choice entries with outstanding promise to make top suckler cow replacements.

There will also be some unshown pedigree entries in the sale which will not have competed in the show.

Altogether this is an event not to be missed for the pedigree or commercial beef farmer, looking for stock to compliment their suckler or pedigree herd enterprises or just simply to view some of Fermanagh’s top beef cattle.

The committee of the Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders group would like to thank the numerous sponsors for their generosity towards the event and also the management of the Ulster Farmers Mart for kindly granting the use of their premises to host the show and sale.

Why not take a day off and head to Enniskillen and watch the expert judges place 100 of Fermanagh’s top beef cattle?

Admission is free and the mart restaurant will be open for food and refreshments. Organisers look forward to welcoming you to our first calf show and sale.

The Ulster Farmers Mart complex is located at Lackaboy, Enniskillen. Ring 028 6632 2218 for more information.