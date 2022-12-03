All star line up for Festive Stars Texel Sale
Set your sights on the Festive Stars Texel Sale which is taking place at Ballymena Mart on Tuesday 20th December at 6.30pm.
Just under 100 well bred females are catalogued and will feature some of the best names in the business with a proven track record for producing top quality Texels.
These include Alderview, Ballygroogan, Braehead, Bellefield, Drumderg, Knap, Lakeview, Loughash, Maineview, Millars, Mullan, Tullagh with guest consignors Charben and Hopevalley.
All stock can be exported direct from the sale on the night, and bidding is welcome at the ringside and via marteye.
Get the date into your diary, and plan to do your Christmas shopping at the Festive Stars - full preview to follow.This is a great opportunity for established or new breeders.