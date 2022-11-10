All things machinery and much more as SFM shows return in 2023!

Widely recognised as the leading exhibition shows of all thing farming and agricultural, the Spring Farm Machinery group have expanded year on year becoming a staple in the calendar of farmers, business owners and customers all across Ireland.

With over 200 exhibitors at each show the Spring Farm Machinery shows will showcase the latest tractors, combines, arable and grassland machinery, as well as a wide range of new technology, services and tools for every sector.

Packed with the latest innovations, you'll see machinery launches, Ireland debuts and global brands.

The Cavan event

Alongside smaller agricultural engineering and machinery companies from across the Ireland and the UK, ensuring a fantastic array of products to suit all sectors of the industry, whatever your budget.

Kick starting in January the first event will take place in the established Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork on the 18th and 19th then moves to the prestigious Eikon Exhibition Centre ideally located just off the M1 in Balmoral Park, Co Antrim on the 25th and 26th January, followed by the final show for 2023 on the 1st and 2nd February in the Cavan Equestrian Centre, Co Cavan.

Each of the shows bring something unique and exciting for the agri calendar with leading brands and companies throughout that provide a unique platform to interact and engage with existing and potential new customers as well as giving an outlook on the busy season ahead.

Trade stand bookings are now live and spaced are filling up fast. Whether you are a small company or market leader the SPM provides the perfect platform.

