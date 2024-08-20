110 lots are set to go under the hammer from this award winning herd, fresh from being placed Champion Large Herd in NI. In addition to this, the Blelack Dark Magic X124 was announced as the Champion stock bull at the recent NI Aberdeen Angus Club's Annual Herds Competition.

The Island Farm auction will kick off with a tremendous batch of stock cows with calves at foot, followed by in calf and maiden heifers. The stock bull and a number of service age bulls are next to go under the hammer. The stock cows feature females from the legendary Rawburn, Cheeklaw, Blelack and Goulding herds, which have formed the heart of this superb herd.

Former stock bulls Stouphill Marcus Prince U251 and Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 have also left their mark leaving fantastic females within the herd.

The current stock bull Blelack Dark Magic X124 is producing superb calves, with the majority of calves included in the sale sired by him.

There will be 30 embryos included in the sale which are from the very best donor cows to include Rawburn Ellen Erica J926, Rawburn Ebony U684 and Blelack Princess Cinders M965. These can be moved within NI only.

All stock will be eligible for export to the UK following the sale. The herd is officially BVD free and Johnes Level 1.

Viewing is from 2pm on sale day with the dispersal kicking off at 7pm sharp. The event takes place on farm at 35 Derrygonigan Road, Cookstown. Catering will be in attendance.

For pre sale enquiries contact Richard Beattie 07984694616.

1 . The dispersal includes a lovely batch of in calf and maiden heifers.jpg The dispersal includes a lovely batch of in calf and maiden heifers Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

2 . Selling early at Lot 5 is Goulding Missie S810 with a powerful Dark Magic son at foot.jpg Selling early at Lot 5 is Goulding Missie S810 with a powerful Dark Magic son at foot. Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

3 . Lot 35 is a daughter of the much admired Rawburn Ebony U684.jpg Lot 35 is a daughter of the much admired Rawburn Ebony U684 Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales