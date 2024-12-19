All welcome at Jalex Open Day

Set your sights on the Jalex on farm open day

Set your sights on the Jalex on farm open day which is set to take place on the farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Saturday, 28th December.

Visitors are welcome at Jalex from 10.30 to 3pm to have a look around the selection of heifers that are included in the online sale being hosted that weekend on marteye through the auctioneering house Harrison & Hetherington.

65 heifers are to be offered unreservedly on this online only sale with bidding opening on Boxing Day, and closing on Monday, 30th December from 7pm.

The Alexander Family extend a warm welcome to all who would like to pop along to the open day, where they will be able to view not only the December sale cattle, but also the batch lined up for the April Jalex Sale.

For enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501.