Allen and Shortt retain Blue Texel National Show title

The Champion, from Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt’s Derg Flock, impressed judge Oliver Watson, winning her class and taking Female Champion before being top pick. She is a daughter of the 12k Hackney Classy and sired by Sunnybank Exchange Rate. Gracie has proven winning bloodlines as she bred Derg Jack in the Box, Champion at the Blue Texel Export Show and Sale in Dungannon last August, who sold for 3,500gns.

Not only did Allen and Shortt retain their National Show Championship title from last year, they picked up Reserve Champion too with Derg Klassy, a daughter of the 10k Matts Jupiter. The show’s winning ewe lamb and Reserve Female Champion, is out of the highly successful Derg Enigma which has bred progeny selling to 11,000gns, while the lamb’s full sister sold in the April sale for 3,800gns. She has had a successful showing season so far winning Blue Texel Reserve Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show.

The Castlederg breeders also won the Group of Three and secured second and third in the Shearling Ewe class.

The success didn’t end there with Derg’s Champion going on to win Sheep Interbreed and their Reserve Champion going to win the Ewe Lamb Interbreed. A fantastic end to Omagh Show for the Auntie and Nephew pair.

Aly Shortt claimed both Male Champion and Reserve Male Champion with his first and second placed ram lambs. The Male Champion, Woodview Kingsman ET, is homebred out of Woodview Honey and sired by 20,000gns Beili Blues Hulk. Kingsman is a full ET brother to the Reserve Male Champion, Woodview Knockout. Both lambs will be available to purchase, with proven showing credentials, at upcoming Society sales.

The Woodview Flock from Omagh also secured first place in the Shearling Ewe class with Woodview Jazzy. Another of Beili Blues Hulk’s progeny, out of Eastbury Class Act, she has had a fantastic showing career as a lamb which has carried on as a shearling. Jazzy will also be available to purchase at upcoming Society sales.

Woodview Kiara, another full sibling to the ram lambs, came second in the Ewe Lamb class and the flock placed second in the Group of Three.

Other notable achievements included Richard Short winning the Ram, one year old and older class and coming third in the Group of Three. As well as William Bradley, Drumenagh Blue Texels, taking second in the Aged Ewe class, and third and fourth in the Ewe Lamb class.

Speaking on the National Show, judge Oliver Watson commented: “The standard of sheep was exceptional. My Champion stood out from the minute she walked into the ring and it was a pleasure seeing her go on and win the Sheep Interbreed in a unreal line up. Thank you very much to the Blue Texels NI Club for asking me to judge. It was a privilege.”

The Blue Texels NI Club would like to extend their gratitude to Omagh Show for their hosting and hospitality, which helped make the show such a success.

The next Blue Texels NI event is their Society Export Show and Sale, being held at Ballymena Mart on Friday, 25 July 2025. Keep an eye on the Blue Texels NI Facebook page for more information.

Blue Texels NI National Show Results 2025

Judge Oliver Watson

Ram, One year old and over - 1st Richard Short, 2nd Derrick McFarland

Ram Lamb - 1st Alastair Shortt, 2nd Alastair Shortt, 3rd William Bradley, 4th Richard Short

Aged Ewe, Having reared lambs in 2025 - 1st S.Allen & A.Shortt, 2nd William Bradley, 3rd Derrick McFarland, 4th Richard Short

Shearling Ewe - 1st Alastair Shortt, 2nd S.Allen & A.Shortt, 3rd S.Allen & A.Shortt, 4th Liam Lynn

Ewe Lamb - 1st S.Allen & A.Shortt, 2nd Alastair Shortt, 3rd William Bradley, 4th William Bradley

Group of Three - 1st S.Allen & A.Shortt, 2nd Alastair Shortt, 3rd Richard Short

Male Champion - Alastair Shortt, Ram Lamb

Reserve Male Champion - Alastair Shortt, Ram Lamb

Female Champion - S.Allen & A.Shortt, Ewe

Reserve Female Champion - S.Allen & A.Shortt, Ewe Lamb

Overall Champion - S.Allen & A.Shortt, Ewe, Derg Gracie

Reserve Champion - S.Allen & A.Shortt, Ewe Lamb, Derg Klassy

1 . 6 - Male Champion.jpg Male Champion from Aly Shortt Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 1 - Judge, Champion and Reserve.jpg Judge Oliver Watson pictured with Allen Shortt, Lara Reid and the Blue Texel Champion and Reserve Champion Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 3 - Male Champion and Reserve Male Champion.jpg Aly Shortt and Kaine Holden with the Male Champion and Reserve Male Champion, alongside judge Oliver Watson. Photo: freelance Photo Sales