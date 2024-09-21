Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alltech and KEENAN have confirmed the companies’ new team of sales and advisory specialists in Northern Ireland.

The three-strong group will provide a comprehensive sales and advisory service to both businesses’ fast-expanding customer base in Northern Ireland.

Cathal Kerr, who hails from Castleblayney in Co Monaghan, is an InTouch nutrition specialist, delivering a bespoke farm advisory service to Alltech customers.

A 2020 Level Eight graduate in agriculture from the South East Technology University, he subsequently completed his master’s degree in ruminant nutrition at Harper Adams University College two years later.

The members of the new Alltech and KEENAN team in Northern Ireland l tor,: Adam Smyth, Aislínn Campbell and Cathal Kerr

Cathal has a strong livestock farming background and worked in Australia’s agri business sector after qualifying from Harper Adams.

Adam Smyth is KEENAN’s new regional manager for Northern Ireland. His role will be to drive new sales of the high profile feeding technology while also delivering to customers all the back-up and support they need.

The Co Armagh man is an agricultural technology graduate from Queen’s University Belfast. He worked previously with Alltech as a support specialist across Northern Ireland.This link to the farming community will be invaluable as Adam works to build KEENAN’s presence in the North.

Adam is excited to get stuck into this new role:“The advanced technology associated with KEENAN feeders offers farmers great flexibility in their feeding systems and its very reqarding to help farmers reach their goals.”

Aislínn Campbell is Alltech’s new regional manager for Northern Ireland. She has worked closely with dairy and beef farmers for a number of years as an InTouch feeding specialist. A native of Co Fermanagh, Aislínn is a graduate from Queen’s University Belfast.

In her new role, she will work closely with feed compounding sector and farmer customers. Aislínn will also liaise closely with Cathal and Adam.

Looking ahead, she commented: “Dairy and beef markets seem to be going in the right direction for farmers at the present time.

“But ensuring that optimal levels of on-farm performance are secured will be critically important when it comes to transforming all of this potential into actual business profitability.”

Aislínn added: “A case in point will be the threat posed by high levels of mycotoxins in silages over the coming months.

“Alltech will be carrying out its annual survey of silages over the next few weeks. But given the poor grass growing year up to this point, we already know that forage quality will be challenging this winter.

“The members of the new Alltech/KEENANteam will be able to advise farmers accordingly on this matter and other relevant issues."

For further information, contact Aislínn Campbell on: 07864 245966