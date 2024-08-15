Dale Farm employees, farmers and members of the local community arrived with an impressive array of tractors, trucks and vans supported by friends and family, with over 160 vehicles taking to the roads.

The iconic Supercow mascot and Dale Farm ice cream van joined as the community lined the route with a great sense of camaraderie, returning for a raffle and auction with prizes kindly sponsored by suppliers and local businesses.

Speaking after the event, Karen Gaw, Group HR Director at Dale Farm said: “It was a great evening in Ballymena as local farmers, Dale Farm colleagues and the wider community came together to raise money for such an important cause.

“The tractor run was a real team effort and we’re grateful for the efforts of our charity committee and transport teams for organising and managing the logistics of the event. We also extend a huge thank you for the generosity of local businesses and members of the community who sponsored and donated raffle prizes, the sense of community spirit was truly inspiring.

“Dale Farm has been supporting Cancer Focus NI for four years now and the charity plays a crucial role in supporting families and raising awareness across Northern Ireland. We are delighted with the success of this fundraiser, and we look forward to building on this event in the future.”

Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraising Manager, Cancer Focus NI, said:“We are so thankful to everyone who turned out to support Cancer Focus NI at the Dale Farm Tractor & Truck Run at Ballymena Market, it is incredible that nearly £10,000 has been raised from this event alone! The unwavering dedication and generosity of Dale Farm’s staff, farmers, local businesses and families has been heartwarming.

The shocking reality is that 1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime in Northern Ireland, and the money raised will go a long way in supporting local people in Northern Ireland who are dealing with the devastating reality of a cancer diagnosis.

For more information about Cancer Focus NI’s support services visit cancerfocusni.org or if you are concerned about cancer, you can call the free Cancer Focus NI Nurse Line on 0800 783 3339 (Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9am to 1pm) or email [email protected].”

1 . 4. Matthew and Archie McMullan.jpg Matthew and Archie McMullan Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 6. Lily and Sam Hill, Randalstown.jpg Lily and Sam Hill, Randalstown Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 3. Rosie Forsythe, Cancer Focus NI (back) pictured with Dale Farm's Leah Murchan, Fred Allen, Nick Whelan and Gail McCullough..jpg Rosie Forsythe, Cancer Focus NI (back) pictured with Dale Farm's Leah Murchan, Fred Allen, Nick Whelan and Gail McCullough. Photo: freelance Photo Sales