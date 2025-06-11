American woman dies in Co Antrim accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 11th Jun 2025, 20:14 BST

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a woman has sadly died following a one vehicle road traffic collision in the Causeway Road area of Bushmills earlier today, Wednesday 11th June.

She was Allison Eichner, an American citizen from the Connecticut area.

Detective Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Police received and responded to a report of a collision shortly before 12.30pm.

“Colleagues from the emergency services also attended the scene.

stock imagestock image
“A female pedestrian aged in her 40s was taken to hospital by colleagues from the emergency services, however she sadly died from her injuries.

“One person was arrested at the scene, and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, and would ask anyone who might have information which could assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 683 of 11/06/25.”

