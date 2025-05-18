Ampertaine Upfront and centre stage at Carlisle

Trade was strong across the board, with fierce ringside and online bidding pushing 24 bulls into five-figure territory. The sale average was an impressive £10,040 up £1,826 on the year with 91% of the bulls on offer finding new homes. There were plenty of bulls for all budgets though, with 52% selling between 4,000gns – 8,000gns.

Auctioneer James Little said of the trade: “There was a reduced number of bulls forward due to the rising prime value insuring a brisk trade from the offset.”

New Society CEO Paul Rainey added: “I was delighted with the exceptional trade. Limousin bred cattle continue to dominate commercial trade in markets throughout the UK and the confidence in Limousin genetics from both commercial and pedigree breeders a like remains high.

"This was evident with lively robust bidding throughout the catalogue from start to finish, and an excellent clearance rate. There was strong demand from commercial buyers, with bulls available to suit all markets and budgets.”

Leading the day at 45,000gns was Ampertaine Upfront, brought forward for sale by Messrs W J & James McKay, Upperlands, Co Derry. Tapped out as the reserve senior champion by the pre-sale show judge Stephanie Dick, this September 2023-born bull is a son of the proven and 35,000gns Ampertaine Majestic and out of Ampertaine Nice, herself by Ampertaine Gigolo. Homozygous F94L, with top 10% figures for growth, beef value and retail value and a top 1% Carcase Weight GEBV, Upfront caught the eye of M and MA Ridley, Hesket Newmarket, to join their noted Haltcliffe herd.

Just moments before the senior champion and 19 month-old Cowin Ultrasonic was knocked down at 20,000gns. By Westpit Omaha and out of Cowin Medeni who goes back to Cowin Goldfinger, Ultrasonics myostatin is F94L/Q204X, and joins W Ridley for their Woodhall pedigree herd, also in Hesket Newmarket. Offered for sale by W D Dyfan & Carol James, Cynwyl Elfed, Ultrasonic is another with strong EBV’s for growth and muscle depth placing him in the top 10% of the breed along with his Beef Value of LM50.

At 18,000gns, a string of five outstanding bulls shared the third-highest price of the day. The first of which was the August 2023-born class winner Pabo United from W P Hughes & Son, Llanbabo, Anglesey. Purchased by Michael Massive for his Elrick pedigree herd, Auchnagatt, Aberdeenshire, the double F94L United is sired by the 38,000gns Carlisle champion Pabo Rolex and is bred out of the Derrygullinane Kingbull daughter Pabo Nikki.

The next of the 18,000gns bulls was Goldies Upperclass, favourite of judge Steph Dick who chose him as her intermediate and overall champion. Sired by the renowned Ampertaine Elgin, his dam is Goldies Joyeuse, an Ampertaine Foreman daughter who has bred multiple top priced progeny including the 18,000gns Goldies Pamela. With a double F94L status and top 10% age to slaughter, carcase weight and growth figures, Upperclass was presented to sale by Bruce T Goldie, Townfoot, Dumfries & Galloway, and was snapped up by Clive Knox, Hume, for his Beachmount prefix.

The Widdrington herd of H Annett & Son, Widdrington, Northumberland, were the next purchasers to secure themselves an 18,000gns bull. Garrowby Ubertron, who was awarded a yellow ribbon at the pre-sale show. Presented from breeders Garrowby Farm, Bugthorpe, York, Ubertron is an October-2023 born son of the 28,000gns Grahams Rooney and the Foxhillfarm Manhattan-sired Gunnerfleet Peloche, with a myostatin pairing of NT821/Q204X and a beef value in the top 10% of the breed.

Seisiog Untouchable, a double Q204X embryo calf from Tecwyn Jones, Llantrisant, Anglesey was the next 18,000gns lot. This October 2023-born bull is sired by Ampertaine Elgin, while his dam is the 20,000gns Wilodge Opulent, a daughter of the 40,000gns Grahams Lorenzo. He goes on to work in Heads of Auchinderran, Banffshire, for his new owners C & J Hendry.

Rounding off the group of bulls at 18,000gns was the December 2023-born Maraiscote Usexything, a class winning offering from J Nimmo, Newmains, North Lanarkshire. With top 10% growth, muscle depth and beef value EBV’s he caught the eye of Monzie Farms, Crieff. Sporting a myostatin pairing of F94L/NT821, Usexything is sired by Morhan Peter and out of Maraiscote Olney who goes back to the 50,000gns Bassingfield Machoman,

Taking the reserve overall and reserve intermediate championship titles, Intack Uber fetched 16,000gns when he was knocked down sold to B Hall, Ainstable, Cumbria. Exhibited by breeder Zac Ward, Nether Kellet, Lancashire, Uber has myostatin F94L/Q204X and is a September 2023-born son of the 35,000gns Foxhillfarm Manhattan and the Broadmeadows Cannon-sired Gunnerfleet Plocks.

Joining him at the same price was Haltcliffe Upeach, another consignment from the Haltcliffe herd, of Messrs Ridley, Wigton, Cumbria. The December 2023-born Upeach carries an enviable pedigree, being sired by the 42,000gns Carlisle supreme champion Cloughhead Umpire, he is out of the 65,000gns Aultside Meanmachine-sired Haltcliffe Peach, whose dam is a full sister to the renowned Haltcliffe Dancer. With a double F94L myostatin status and top 10% muscle depth, retail value and beef value figures, Upeach was purchased by GL Hutton, Threlkeld, Cumbria, for their Cloughhead herd.

Also at 16,000gns was Poole Victor, the youngest of the trio, born in January 2024 and presented for sale by Mr T F Hilsdon, Knowstone, South Molton. Carrying F94L/F94L, he was snapped up by Garry Patterson, Keith, Banffshire, for his Aultside herd. This stylish son of Ampertaine Elgin is out of the 35,000gns Bankdale Elizabeth, a Wilodge Vantastic daughter.

Just behind at 15,000gns was Ampertaine Ultravox, a 19-month-old entry from Messrs W J and James McKay, Upperlands, Co Derry, who was awarded with a yellow rosette in the pre-sale show. By Barrons Major and out of Ampertaine Halo, a daughter of Bailea Bullion, Ultravox maternal line is steeped in success, having produced Ampertaine Senator, a Carlisle champion who sold for 25,000gns, alongside Parisian at 10,500gns and Proclaimer at 6,500gns. With a double F94L myostatin status and top 10% Carcase weight and top 1% age to slaughter GEBV’s, he was secured by TJ and EE Davies, Llanfynydd, Carmarthenshire.

The very next lot Carmorn Uform, was knocked down at 14,000gns. Brought forward by C and F McAuley, Toomebridge, Co Antrim, he was purchased by AC Fotheringham, Dunkeld, Perthshire. Sired by Glenrock Redemption and out of Carmorn Rosebud, herself by Ampertaine Nugent. His dam line has bred bulls to 11,000gns previously, and Uform’s double F94L myostatin status added further appeal.

Matching his 14,000gns price was Bullandcave Umpire who was purchased by TP Wigham, Coanwood, Northumberland, to join the established Hargill herd. This bull is by Huntershall Rosco and out of Huntershall Retha, whose pedigree includes Gunnerfleet Hicks. He carries an F94L/NT821 in his genotype and was bred and exhibited by Mr M Nelson, Clapham, Lancaster.

Next in the trade stakes at 12,000gns was Springs Veight, a February 2024-born bull from Mr R D Anderson, Middleham, North Yorkshire. Sired by Huntershall Romanus and out of Maps Sabelle - herself by Trueman Idol - Veight is a NT821/NT821 bull who was also secured by AC Fotheringham

The 10,000gns mark was a key trade point, with a string of bulls changing hands at this level. Norman Ultravox, a son of Ronick Provence, was first to hit the mark. Brought forward by the Norman Farming Company, Little Orton, he is a March 2023-born bull out of Norman Jill, a Claragh Franco daughter, and sired by the 14,000gns Ronick Provence. His genotype displays double F94L myostatin and was snapped up by JJ Hughes, Penybont, Powys.

Also hitting five figures was Tweeddale Umpire from Mr J Watson, Bowsden, Northumberland. This blue ticket bull has had full brothers and sisters to 10,000gns and 12,000gns respectively and he is by the 22,000gns Carlisle champion Goldies Fandango and out of Tweeddale Feefee. With a well-balanced F94L/Q204X myostatin combination and a top 1% retail value of LM50R, the 19-month old Umpire now heads home to work with WI Suddes & Sons, Cornsay, Co Durham.

Another to command a 10,000gns bid was the October 2023-born Cornsay Unreal. A homozygous F94L bull with a strong set of performance traits, including growth, muscle depth, beef value, beef value, age at first calving and calving interval all within the top 10% of the breed and a top 1% carcase weight GEBV. Unreal is sired by the 35,000gns Lukeroyal Robin and out of Cornsay Liberty, a daughter of Ampertaine Foreman, was purchased by JA Mitchell & Sons, Netherton, West Yorkshire and consigned by the purchaser of the previous 10,000gns lot - WI Suddes & Sons.

From the Glenrock team of S and T Illingworth, Glenrock Upperclass, a double F94L bull, also made 10,000gns. This smart 18-month-old was second in the pre-sale show. He is son of Carlisle champion Ironstone Brandy is out of Glenrock Jewel, making him a maternal brother to Glenrock Redruby, junior interbreed champion at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2022. He heads home with DJ and MJ Hoggarth, Ulpha, Cumbria to join the Whitfell herd.

Tomschoice Underfire, a yellow ribbon son of the French-bred Larry, brought forward by J M and S P Cooper, Darce, North Yorkshire, matched the price of 10,000gns. Out of Tomschoice Potshot and by Kaprico Eravelle, the 18-month-old Underfire is a double F94L carrier with top 10% performance figures for age to slaughter and age at first calving. He now joins the Dokra herd of R & R Gornall, Cowgill, Cumbria.

From the same vendors as Underfire, Tomschoice Undercurrent also realised 10,000gns. This 17-month-old, homozygous F94L bull was knocked down to D and J Richardson, Mealsgate, Cumbria, for their Cockshirebeck herd, and is sired by Grahams Rooney and out of Tomschoice Oceania, a 13,000gns Mereside Leo daughter.

Also at the 10,000gns mark was a bull with top easy calving, low birthweight and short gestation length performance figures. Haltcliffe Ullswater, from aforementioned Haltcliffe herd, is by the 18,000gns Westpit Omaha and out of Haltcliffe Madison, who goes back to Haltcliffe Gentry. He is a full brother to Haltcliffe Squire, who has been retained at the herd as a stock bull. With an F94L/F94L myostatin status, this November 2023-born bull caught the eye of D Roberts, Lloc, Clwyd for his Helyg herd.

Junior bulls also featured at this price point, led by the junior champion Glenrock Vavoom, who sold to Robert Orr & Son, Blackridge, West Lothian. This son of Sympa is a full brother to Glenrock Redruby being bred out of the Brenmore Artist-sired Glenrock Jewel. Another bull with a plethora of top 10% performance recording figures, he has a myostatin status of F94L/NT821 and was bred and exhibited by Mr S & Mr T Illingworth.

Completing the 10,000gns group was the 15-month-old reserve junior champion Goldies Visitor, from Bruce T Goldie. He is by the 40,000gns Ampertaine Opportunity and out of Goldies Oriel, a full sister to Goldies Orinocco. Born unassisted and with a top 1% carcase weight GEBV, Visitor was crowned male champion at Borderway Babes in December. Secured by EW Quick and Sons, Zeal Monachorum, Devon, for their noted Loosebeare herd, he has a myostatin pairing of F94L/Q204X.

Females

The female sale began with a set of five smart cow and calf outfits which averaged £7,728.00. Topping the section at 9,000gns when they were knocked down to Darren Irvine, Upper Drakemyres, Banffshire, was the September 2021-born Harestone Suzette, and her nine-month-old heifer calf Haretone Valentina - one of the first calves to be offered for sale from the herd’s French stock bull Record. Presented for sale by Neil Barclay, Insch, Abrdeenshire, Suzette has a F94L/Q204X pairing and is sired by the 2018 Irish National Limousin Champion Carrickmore Maximus, while her dam is the Haltcliffe Gentry daughter Haltclifee Millie.

The Limousin heifers followed next and 23 found new homes to average £4,145.22. The highest priced was the youngest lot, May 2024-born Tweeddale Vacation who secured a price of 7,500gns for breeders Jonathan & Jayne Watson, Bowsden, Northumberland. Another F94L/Q204X female, she is by Lukeroyal Robin and bred out of Tweeddale Stella, a daughter of Gallaway Kemp and took the fancy of winning bidders S and S Percival and Sons, Milford, Derbyshire.

Along with all the vendors and the H&H team the Society would like to thank presale-show judge Stephanie Dick, a dedicated and active member of the Limousin community, having served as Chairman of both the Scottish Limousin Club and the Young Limousin Breeders Clubs.

Steph commented: “I’m honoured to be asked to judge the show and sale of bulls at Carlisle. This is something I’ve always aspired to do since a young age. My passion for Limousins generates from my family home of Ronick Limousins with both my grandfather and father inspiring me every day which has led me to run my own herd of limousins under the Stephick prefix.”

Other leading prices

9,500gns - Lot 179 Mayfields Ultimate from Mr A J Clark 9,500gns - Lot 183 Goldies Undertaker from Bruce T Goldie 9,500gns - Lot 227 Huttonend Vegas from Sean Mitchell 9,000gns - Lot 108 Fairywater Ulberto from Andrew Ewing 9,000gns - Lot 122 Brontemoor Ultimate from JM & SM Priestley 9,000gns - Lot 167 Clury Ufo from WF Cruikshank & Sons 9,000gns - Lot 182 Haltcliffe Utopian from Craig Ridley 9,000gns - Lot 187 Jorica Uther from Josh Knaggs & Son 9,000gns - Lot 199 Garrowby Unreal from Garrowby Farm 9,000gns - Lot 206 Haltcliffe Umar from Craig Ridley 8,500gns - Lot 107 Norman Untouchabull from Norman Farming Company 8,200gns - Lot 112 Loosebeare Urgent from EW Quick & Sons 8,000gns - Lot 162 Dyfri Usebio from D G & M J Edwards & Son 8,000gns - Lot 163 Brontemoor Usainbolt from JM & SM Priestley 8,000gns - Lot 184 Goldies Understudy from Bruce T Goldie 8,000gns - Lot 192 Garrowby Upgrade from Garrowby Farm 8,000gns - Lot 195 Pabo Urontime from WP Hughes & Sons 8,000gns - Lot 203 Whinfellpark Underestimate from Messrs Jenkinson 8,000gns - Lot 233 Maraiscote Viagra from Mr J Nimmo

Averages 23 Senior Bulls £11,093.48 27 Intermediate Bulls £10,002.22 27 Junior Bulls £9,177.77 5 Cow & Calves £7,728.00 23 Heifers £4,145.22

