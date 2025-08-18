An inspirational Baltic trip to see Lithuanian nature-friendly farming in action

The trip was a chance to share experiences and knowledge with Lithuanian environmentally-conscious farmers and understand their successes and challenges in integrating biodiversity into their farming.

Our visit got underway at the aptly-named 856 Orchids Farm in Musteika, a tiny village in the country’s south-eastern corner. The farmhouse is a beautiful old building, meticulously maintained in traditional ways, including the use of wooden roof shingles. Although farm owner Žymantas was unable to meet us in person, we were given a brief tour and learned about the challenges of farming alongside wildlife that includes wolves and lynx.

He raises Scottish Highland cattle on land that varies significantly in terrain, from boggy to sandy soil. The land is conducive to the growth of dandelions and plantain, and it was fascinating to see flora also found in Northern Ireland, such as wild strawberries and bilberries, flourishing abundantly.

Our next stop was at Súrinė Varinis Puodas (Copper Pot Cheese), an artisan cheesemaker in the rural village of Kabeliau near the Belarusian border. Owner Giedrius leases the Soviet-era buildings from the government and specialises in crafting cheese from unpasteurised raw milk, ageing it from three months to two years. He manages a herd of 17 cows but only milks 11 of them, prioritising animal welfare over intensive production. This approach yields 80 litres of milk daily, all of which gets sold as cheese.

With cheese sliced and packaged especially for us added to our bags, we headed to a farm and homestead near Margionys where Nerijus raises sheep and cattle. Farming here is evidently a labour of love, as the very sandy soil retains little water and is nutrient-poor, with little plant or insect diversity. Nerijus addresses this challenge by rotating his livestock across his 800 hectares, aiming to fertilise the ground naturally.

The following day, our tour continued at Bačkonys Organic Farm, owned by Rasa and Andrius. This 80-hectare farm is home to hens and Highland cattle and boasts a thriving vegetable box scheme. Hen tractors within the polytunnels naturally fertilise the soil and eliminate pests. Andrius showed us a builder’s tote bag of dry cow pats, which he uses to improve soil nutrient density.

Andrius is also learning from the past. He showed us how he spreads grass flour on the ground before planting and during crop growth, something which would have been common here 100 years ago when there were many mills in the area. The farm also has comfrey growing in abundance, and we asked him if he uses it as fertiliser. Although he does not currently do so, he said he planned to in the future.

Our next stop was the Farmers Circle, an impressive collective with a farm providing organic food for the onsite restaurant, which has a Michelin Green Star. We sampled the produce in the dining room and toured the on-site abattoir. Back in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius, we also visited the collective’s market, a group of shops, bars and restaurants in a mall-type setting in the old town. The manager explained their ethos and how they were trying as much as possible to work with seasonal produce and shorten supply chains. It was all very well organised and provided a lot of food for thought.

Our time in Lithuania was truly inspiring, seeing how farmers on the other side of Europe are using their skills to produce high-quality products while also restoring and protecting nature.

We returned to Northern Ireland with our heads full of new ideas, refreshed and energised by meeting these Lithuanian farmers who share our vision of the future of agriculture.

Farmer Andrius at Bačkonys Organic Farm shows the visitors his chickens

Bernard and Ciara Neeson on their trip to see nature-friendly farming in action in Lithuania.

856 Orchids Farm, located in the tiny village of Musteika in south east Lithuania.