After having to cancel their match in March due to the inclement weather, the site was kindly made available again by land owner Mr James Baird. A large turnout of competitors and spectators travelled from near and were greeted to excellent ploughing conditions, favourable sunshine and warm hospitality.

In the World Style Conventional Class, it was Listooder’s own Andrew Gill, following his recent national success when he was again crowned Northern Ireland Champion, who came out on top of an epic duel with previous European Vintage Champion Ian Simms from Kilroot, closely followed by Allen McAnally (Ballynure) and Kieran O’Neill (Moy PS). Andrew was crowned Champion of the Field following his class win.

In the Classic Class, Nigel Gamble (Ballynure) just managed to hold off Robert Acheson from Ballymena, with young Ben Jamison (Listooder) coming in third, followed by David Carson (Killinchy).

The Vintage Championship of the field went to another Listooder member, William Gill, Andrew’s father, taking the class win ahead of Jack Moore (Ards Peninsula), Seamus Crossan (Banbridge) and Marc Gamble (Ballynure). Graham McKee (Kilkeel) was the Intermediate Class ahead of Jeffrey McKee (Kilkeel), Paul Graham (Portadown) and Robert McKee (Kilkeel). A class win in the Novice Class was taken by David Poots followed by Co Cavan’s Wayne Wedlock. Lindsay Hanna, BEM, won the horses class.

Speaking after another successful /event, Society Chairman Mr Martin Gill commented: “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to a great day. Our event was cancelled three times in March due to poor weather. We very much appreciate Mr Baird not only providing us with another opportunity to host our match, but also for the great hospitality he showed to everyone who came along to enjoy the event. Our thanks to all our sponsors, to competitors, judges and Libby Gill for excellent catering. We had a fantastic turnout of competitors from across Northern Ireland and beyond competing in six classes and the standard of ploughing was extremely high. We are delighted that our chosen charity this year was the Alzeihmer’s Society.”

It has been another successful year for Listooder Ploughing Society. Andrew Gill finished fourth at the World Contest in Estonia last month and William Gill won a bronze medal at the European Vintage Ploughing Contest held in Co Laois in September.

Dai Kennedy, Listooder President, said: “We are extremely proud of our members success. Listooder will be represented by Andrew next year at the World Contest, this time in Prague, and by William at the European Ploughing near Sheffield. They have dedicated their lives to ploughing and we wish them every success next year. We are confident they will be competing for the top honours at International level and hope they can bring home more medals.”

RESULTS

World Style 12” sponsored by Slurryquip: 1. Andrew Gill (Listooder PS); 2. Ian Simms (Kilroot PS); 3. Allen McAnally (Ballynure PS)

4. Kieran O’Neill (Moy PS)

Best Crown - Andrew Gill

Best Finish - Ian Simms

Classic Class sponsored by JL Engineering: 1. Nigel Gamble (Ballynure VC); 2. Robert Acheson (Ballymena); 3. Ben Jamison (Listooder PS); 4. David Carson (Killinchy)

Best Crown - Nigel Gamble

Best Finish - Robert Acheson

Vintage Senior Class sponsored by Donard View Service Station Ballynahinch: 1. William Gill (Listooder PS); 2. Jack Moore (Ards Peninsula); 3. Seamus Crossan (Banbridge); 4. Marc Gamble (Ballynure VC)

Best Crown & Finish - William Gill

Vintage Intermediate Class sponsored by James Glover & Sons Drumaghlis: 1. Graham McKee (Mourne); 2. Jeffrey McKee (Mourne); 3. Paul Graham (Portadown); 4. Robert McKee (Mourne)

Best Crown - Paul Graham

Best Finish - Jeffrey McKee

Vintage Novice Class sponsored by Carryduff Tyre Centre: 1. David Poots (Boardmills); 2. Wayne Wedlock (Co Cavan)

Horse Class sponsored by Hinch Distillery: 1. Lindsay Hanna BEM (Listooder PS)

Ransomes Plough - William Gill

Vintage Hydraulic - William Gill

Co Down Vintage Championship - William Gill

Reserve Vintage Champion - Jack Moore

Vintage Champion - William Gill

Best Work by Society member - Andrew Gill

Co Down Champion - Andrew Gill

Reserve Champion - Ian Simms

Champion of the Field - Andrew Gill

Seamus Crossan, from Banbridge, makes an adjustment to his trail plough at Listooder Ploughing Match on Saturday

Newry Mourne & Down Councillor, Callum Bowsie, presents Andrew Gill with his trophy for Champion of the Field

Newry Mourne & Down Councillor, Callum Bowsie, presents Nigel Gamble from Ballynure, with his trophy on winning the Classic Class

Newry Mourne & Down Councillor, Callum Bowsie presents Lindsey Hanna BEM and Stanley Broome with their trophy for winning the Horses Class