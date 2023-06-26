Anglo Scottish Asset Finance bolsters service offering with new appointment
Andrew will be responsible for establishing a new agriculture and food division, offering bespoke finance solutions to the sector, and building on Anglo Scottish’s strong business growth.
Reporting directly to Carl Johnson, UK Sales Director (Asset), Andrew will build a new team of specialists to support the growing need for bespoke finance in the Agriculture & Food sector.
Andrew, who has worked in asset finance for over 30 years, has specialised in the funding of agriculture and food production for the past 15 years. It is his goal to promote diversification in agriculture and food production by supporting businesses, and championing renewable and green energy projects, specialist technology projects including robotics and artificial intelligence, and land loans, commercial mortgages, and livestock funding.
Andrew said: “Anglo Scottish has rapidly established itself as being one of the largest finance brokers in the UK, and I am excited to be joining at this pivotal time and to establish new lending opportunities with specific focus on agriculture and food processing. With our approach to finance, we can help businesses to respect the traditions of the past, while embracing the new technologies of the future.”