Animal health and welfare committee update

Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) continues to headline the agenda at every meeting. Following the direction announced by the former Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affair’s (DAERA) minister in 2022, for the first time in history the farming industry is able to utilise some of the TB control measures that DAERA has failed to capitalise on in the past. This fresh approach has been long awaited by our membership. With disease incidence at record levels the implementation of the revised strategy which for the first time will tackle the disease in all of its hosts, is urgently needed. DAERA are now taking steps to approve a not-for-profit company to deliver the intervention.

Legislation is required in advance of the deployment of any intervention, so the absence of an Executive in Stormont is a concern. Nonetheless, the UFU continues to strive towards the delivery this autumn in the first hotspot area.

TB is not the only disease which is requiring the attention of a functioning executive. Earlier this year, DAERA consulted on herd restrictions relating to the eradication of Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) from Northern Ireland (NI). Great gains have been made in recent years in the reduction of BVD on farms.

This industry led initiative now requires the strengthening of current legislation in order to take the final steps towards eradication. The UFU have historically requested all of the proposed measures to be brought to fruition and is fully supportive of all tools that are needed to drive BVD eradication in NI.

Trade barriers are already being seen with our nearest geographical neighbours the Republic of Ireland, who several years ago implemented similar measures to that which DAERA recently consulted, and now are moving rapidly towards official freedom from the disease.

