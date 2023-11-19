Annual conference for arable growers 2024
The Ulster Arable Society (UAS), Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), have once again joined up to deliver the annual conference for arable growers.
This all-day conference will update arable growers on current agronomy and business management issues focusing on crop production in a changing climate.
- Date: Thursday 25 January 2024
- Time: 9:30am – 4:00pm
- Venue: CAFRE Greenmount Campus
Get ready for a day dedicated to the future of arable agriculture. Connect with like-minded individuals passionate about arable farming.
For more information visit the UFU website ( www.ufuni.org/events ) to keep up to date with future speaker announcements.