News you can trust since 1963
Register

Annual conference for arable growers 2024

​The Ulster Arable Society (UAS), Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), have once again joined up to deliver the annual conference for arable growers.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
UAS chairman Barclay Bell, UFU seed and cereals chair Christopher Gill and CAFRE head of dairy, pigs, poultry and crop Don Morrow.UAS chairman Barclay Bell, UFU seed and cereals chair Christopher Gill and CAFRE head of dairy, pigs, poultry and crop Don Morrow.
UAS chairman Barclay Bell, UFU seed and cereals chair Christopher Gill and CAFRE head of dairy, pigs, poultry and crop Don Morrow.

​This all-day conference will update arable growers on current agronomy and business management issues focusing on crop production in a changing climate.

- Date: Thursday 25 January 2024

- Time: 9:30am – 4:00pm

- Venue: CAFRE Greenmount Campus

Most Popular

Get ready for a day dedicated to the future of arable agriculture. Connect with like-minded individuals passionate about arable farming.

For more information visit the UFU website ( www.ufuni.org/events ) to keep up to date with future speaker announcements.

Related topics:Ulster Farmers' Union