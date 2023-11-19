A cheque was handed over to Daisy Lodge, the chosen charity for the year. This was raised as result of a Tractor Run in May and August by HFCC in conjunction with Friends of Ferguson( FOFH) and the lecture night.Each year Advanced Fasteners sponsor the George Cromie Bursary and Lisburn College nominate an apprentice engineer for to received the award this year it went to David Walker.The guest speaker at the lecture night this year was Richard Kane from Kane Trailers who gave an insight into the company and some of their latest projects.This was followed by a short film on 50 years of the M F 100 series.