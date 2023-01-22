Annual sale at Markethill

The heifers are in calf to a proven easy calving Limousin bull.

Also coming under the hammer are 20 heifers with Limousin calves at foot.

For those unable to attend in person, online bidding is via MartEye.

In-calf heifers

The sale will be conducted at Markethill Mart Ring One onThursday 26th January starting at 7.00pm.

Markethill Livestock Mart is located at 12 Cladymilltown Rd, Armagh BT60 1RB

