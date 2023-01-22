Annual sale at Markethill
Plans are well advanced for the annual January sale of 85 WOI in-calf heifers on behalf of R Hadden, Dungannon.
By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
The heifers are in calf to a proven easy calving Limousin bull.
Also coming under the hammer are 20 heifers with Limousin calves at foot.
Advertisement
For those unable to attend in person, online bidding is via MartEye.
The sale will be conducted at Markethill Mart Ring One onThursday 26th January starting at 7.00pm.
Markethill Livestock Mart is located at 12 Cladymilltown Rd, Armagh BT60 1RB
Advertisement
For all the up to date mart reports from Markethill see pages 61-66.