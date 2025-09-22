Annual Suffolk Sheep Society show and sale at Rathfriland

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society held their annual Show & Sale at Rathfriland Co-Op on Wednesday 3rd September, judged by John Hegarty of the Benhead Flock.

Leading Results & Prices below.

Results

Shearling Ram: 1st Lot 5 Keith McAdoo; 2nd Lot 4 Keith MAdoo; 3rd Lot 2 David & Sarah Kelly; 4th Lot 3 Michael Reynolds

Ram Lamb: 1st Lot 39 Eoghan McClorey; 2nd Lot 28 John Trimble; 3rd Lot 10 Anthony Patton; 4th Lot 8 Keith McAdoo

Pair of Lambs: 1st Lot 7&8 Keith McAdoo; 2nd Lot 33&34 Patrick McVerry; 3rd Lot 18&19 Mark Herron; 4th Lot 16&17 Norman Robinson

Champion - Eoghan McClorey sold for £1550gns

Reserve Champion - Keith McAdoo sold for 1150gns

Leading Prices:-

Keith McAdoo 1550gns 600gns

Anthony Patton 900gns

William & Nathaniel Lennox 550 500gns

Norman Robinson 620gns, 680gns 700gns

Mark Herron 900gns 880gns 650gns

Alexander Kennedy 620gns

John Trimble 1250gns 1300gns 680gns

Patrick McVerry 1700gns 920gns 700gns

Jason & Joseph Trimble 1050gns 450gns

Eoghan McClorey 1550gns 1100gns

1st Prize Pairs from Keith McAdoo

1st Prize Pairs from Keith McAdoo Photo: freelance

1st Prize Ram & Overall Champion from Eoghan McClorey sold for 1550gns

1st Prize Ram & Overall Champion from Eoghan McClorey sold for 1550gns Photo: freelance

1st Prize Shearling Ram & Reserve Champion from Keith McAdoo sold for 1150gns

1st Prize Shearling Ram & Reserve Champion from Keith McAdoo sold for 1150gns Photo: freelance

1st Prize Pairs from Keith McAdoo

1st Prize Pairs from Keith McAdoo Photo: freelance

