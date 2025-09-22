Annual Suffolk Sheep Society show and sale at Rathfriland

Leading Results & Prices below.
Results
Shearling Ram: 1st Lot 5 Keith McAdoo; 2nd Lot 4 Keith MAdoo; 3rd Lot 2 David & Sarah Kelly; 4th Lot 3 Michael Reynolds
Ram Lamb: 1st Lot 39 Eoghan McClorey; 2nd Lot 28 John Trimble; 3rd Lot 10 Anthony Patton; 4th Lot 8 Keith McAdoo
Pair of Lambs: 1st Lot 7&8 Keith McAdoo; 2nd Lot 33&34 Patrick McVerry; 3rd Lot 18&19 Mark Herron; 4th Lot 16&17 Norman Robinson
Champion - Eoghan McClorey sold for £1550gns
Reserve Champion - Keith McAdoo sold for 1150gns
Leading Prices:-
Keith McAdoo 1550gns 600gns
Anthony Patton 900gns
William & Nathaniel Lennox 550 500gns
Norman Robinson 620gns, 680gns 700gns
Mark Herron 900gns 880gns 650gns
Alexander Kennedy 620gns
John Trimble 1250gns 1300gns 680gns
Patrick McVerry 1700gns 920gns 700gns
Jason & Joseph Trimble 1050gns 450gns
Eoghan McClorey 1550gns 1100gns