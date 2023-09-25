Last Saturday the annual threshing day at Ballydown, Banbridge was held on the lands of Ernie Mathers.
This year the charity which will benefit from the event is the Heart Unit at the RVH. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
It was a busy day for Rebecca Mathers at the Burger stall at the threshing day last Saturday. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
John McKinistry and Alan Crory all ready to pitch the corn up to the thresher last Saturday. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Norman Reid, Geoff Davidson and Noel McMurran enjoyed watching the threshing day at Ballydown. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
John McQuaid gets ready to feed the thresher. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell