News you can trust since 1963
Register
Steven Leckey with Leo and Odin watching the threshing Day. Picture: Billy MaxwellSteven Leckey with Leo and Odin watching the threshing Day. Picture: Billy Maxwell
Steven Leckey with Leo and Odin watching the threshing Day. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Annual threshing day at Ballydown aids Heart Unit

Last Saturday the annual threshing day at Ballydown, Banbridge was held on the lands of Ernie Mathers.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 08:55 BST

This year the charity which will benefit from the event is the Heart Unit at the RVH. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

It was a busy day for Rebecca Mathers at the Burger stall at the threshing day last Saturday. Picture: Billy Maxwell

1. IMG_4917.JPG

It was a busy day for Rebecca Mathers at the Burger stall at the threshing day last Saturday. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
John McKinistry and Alan Crory all ready to pitch the corn up to the thresher last Saturday. Picture: Billy Maxwell

2. IMG_4904.JPG

John McKinistry and Alan Crory all ready to pitch the corn up to the thresher last Saturday. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Norman Reid, Geoff Davidson and Noel McMurran enjoyed watching the threshing day at Ballydown. Pic: Billy Maxwell

3. IMG_4897.JPG

Norman Reid, Geoff Davidson and Noel McMurran enjoyed watching the threshing day at Ballydown. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
John McQuaid gets ready to feed the thresher. Picture: Billy Maxwell

4. IMG_4890.JPG

John McQuaid gets ready to feed the thresher. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Banbridge