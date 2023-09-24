Antimicrobial course coming to an end
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is reminding members that the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) free ‘responsible use of antimicrobials on beef and sheep farms’ courses will end on 31 October 2023.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
The courses have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with AI Services and will be delivered online by qualified veterinary surgeons.
Topics covered in the webinar are:
- What is antimicrobial resistance
- Types of antimicrobials and their uses
- Best practice when using antimicrobials
- Reducing antimicrobial resistance on farm
- How to avoid residues
Up and coming online webinars commencing at 7.30pm include:
- Monday 25 September
- Tuesday 3 October
The workshops are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees.
Attendees must pre-register to attend a workshop.
For further information or to register www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses.