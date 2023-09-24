Antimicrobial course coming to an end

Time is running out to get trained. Pic: UFU

​The courses have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with AI Services and will be delivered online by qualified veterinary surgeons.

Topics covered in the webinar are:

- What is antimicrobial resistance

- Types of antimicrobials and their uses

- Best practice when using antimicrobials

- Reducing antimicrobial resistance on farm

- How to avoid residues

Up and coming online webinars commencing at 7.30pm include:

- Monday 25 September

- Tuesday 3 October

The workshops are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees.

Attendees must pre-register to attend a workshop.