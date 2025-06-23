Antrim Show 2025: A spectacular day out at Shane's Castle! Entries now open!

This year's show promises to be bigger and better than ever, showcasing the best of local talent, produce, and entertainment. Set against the stunning backdrop of Shane's Castle, the Antrim Show is a highlight in the local calendar, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

For those looking to participate, livestock entries are now officially open! Organisers invite all breeders and handlers to visit the website at www.antrimshow.com to find out more about the various classes and to submit their entries. Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your animals at one of Northern Ireland's most prestigious agricultural events.

Visitors can look forward to an impressive line-up of attractions, including:

Culinary Delights: Prepare to be inspired by live cooking demonstrations from two local stars! The Show committee are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Jenny Bristow, alongside the popular "Hungry Hooker" himself, Jonny Murphy, who will be sharing their top tips and delicious recipes.

Live Entertainment: Get ready to tap your feet and sing along with fantastic entertainment from the renowned Colin Graham, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere throughout the day.

Family Fun: The little ones will be thrilled with the return of the Kidz Farm, offering a chance to get up close with adorable animals. Plus, dive into the wonders of the deep with a fascinating display from Exploris Aquarium. And much, much more! From traditional livestock displays and thrilling equestrian events to local craft stalls, trade stands, and a wide array of food vendors, the Antrim Show 2025 promises a full day of discovery and enjoyment for all ages.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Antrim Show back to Shane's Castle for another year," says William Graham Antrim Agricultural society Chairman.

"We've worked hard to curate a diverse programme that celebrates our local community, provides fantastic entertainment, and offers a memorable experience for the entire family. With the addition of Jenny Bristow, Jonny Murphy, Colin Graham, Kidz Farm, and Exploris Aquarium, this year's show is truly unmissable! We also encourage all our livestock exhibitors to get their entries in early via our website."

Limited trade stands are also still available for businesses wishing to showcase their products and services to thousands of visitors. Interested parties are encouraged to visit www.antrimshow.com for more information on how to secure a spot.

Mark your calendars and gather your family and friends for a spectacular day out at the Antrim Show 2025.

For more information, to enter livestock, or to book a trade stand, please visit www.antrimshow.com

