Antrim Show: a great day out for all the family
The show is organised each year by Antrim Agricultural Society and this year will see the 116th show taking place.
The day will showcase the very best of rural living and is sure to appeal to animal lovers from all walks of life. For those interested in the competitive side of things, Antrim Show will host classes for horses and ponies, cattle, sheep and sheep shearing, as well as a children’s pet show and even a petting zoo.
Home Industries and horticulture will also feature competitively, while for those preferring a bit of retail therapy, there will be trade stands for everything from artisan foods to agricultural machinery!
Entertainment will be high on the agenda, with Pony Club Games, Dodgeball, amusements for children and live music to add to the atmosphere. The Young Farmers Clubs’ County Games is also sure to add a bit of enjoyment to the day!
So, mark Saturday, July 27th in your diary and pay a visit to Antrim Show - you will be made very welcome!
Admission to Antrim Show is payable at the gate.