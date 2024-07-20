Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you are looking for a great value and fun-packed day out for all the family this summer, then look no further than Antrim Show, which is being held on Saturday, July 27th in the wonderful setting of Shane’s Castle Estate, just outside Antrim, by kind permission of the O’Neill family.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is organised each year by Antrim Agricultural Society and this year will see the 116th show taking place.

The day will showcase the very best of rural living and is sure to appeal to animal lovers from all walks of life. For those interested in the competitive side of things, Antrim Show will host classes for horses and ponies, cattle, sheep and sheep shearing, as well as a children’s pet show and even a petting zoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Industries and horticulture will also feature competitively, while for those preferring a bit of retail therapy, there will be trade stands for everything from artisan foods to agricultural machinery!

Proud Young Handler with his 1st Place from Antrim Show 2023.

Entertainment will be high on the agenda, with Pony Club Games, Dodgeball, amusements for children and live music to add to the atmosphere. The Young Farmers Clubs’ County Games is also sure to add a bit of enjoyment to the day!

So, mark Saturday, July 27th in your diary and pay a visit to Antrim Show - you will be made very welcome!

Admission to Antrim Show is payable at the gate.