Antrim Show highlights vital role of agri-food sector - McIlveen
The Strangford MLA attended the show on Saturday and commended the organisers and volunteers for delivering a well-run, family-friendly event that celebrates rural life.
Michelle McIlveen MLA said: “It was a real pleasure to attend the Antrim Show on Saturday and spend time engaging with so many people who are passionate about farming and rural life.
"The Antrim Show is an outstanding showcase of the very best in local agriculture. From livestock and horticulture to food producers and crafts, it demonstrates the strength, diversity and innovation of our agri-food sector, a sector that plays a vital role not only in the rural economy but in Northern Ireland’s overall economic success.
"Agricultural shows like this are powered by volunteers and rely heavily on community goodwill, sponsorship and public support. They are expensive to run and require sustained commitment. That is why it is so important that Government recognises their value and plays its part. I would urge the current DAERA Minister to build on the work of Edwin Poots when he held the portfolio - he rightly placed a focus on evidencing the value of these events. That work must now be taken forward, with the aim of strengthening and expanding support in future years.
"Congratulations to the organisers for delivering such a well-run and enjoyable event. Their efforts are deeply appreciated by the farming community and beyond.”
