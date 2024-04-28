Between Saturday 27th April 2024 and Sunday 28th April the tractor has been stolen from the vicinity of the Leitrim Road, Hilltown. It is believed this occurred between 2200 hours and 0800 hours.

If you saw anything suspicious during these times in the area or have dashcam which you believe could help police with their investigation please contact officers on 101 and quote reference 445 of 28/04/24.