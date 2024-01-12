NIE Networks will open applications to its Apprentice Academy on Monday 15 January for those interested in a career in the energy sector.

The winner of the Apprenticeship Award 2023, the company is looking for 22 new apprentices across three different skill streams; overhead lines, plant maintenance and metering. The apprentices will obtain a vocational qualification in Electrical Power Engineering and a technical Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

The programme is open to anyone who will be aged 16 or over by September and you must hold, or expect to achieve, 3 GCSE passes at Grades D-A* (Grades 3-9) or equivalent including mathematics, English language and a STEM related subject.

Successful candidates will earn while they learn, avoiding student loans and gaining vital experience as part of their qualification. The salary starts at around £15,979 plus a bonus of up to £1000 and there are set milestones for progression before it rises to approximately £29,500 or more upon completion.

The 2023 Apprentice class for NIE Networks with apprentices based in Campsie, Ballymena and Craigavon. Picture: Submitted

John Burns, technical training manager with NIE Networks, said: “The electrical industry is in a significant growth period so the opportunities that lie ahead for our apprentices are varied and exciting. Our vision is to provide an electricity network that is safe and reliable, capable of facilitating a net zero carbon future and one that meets the longer term needs of our society so we need to secure a passionate and skilled workforce.”

The NIE Networks Apprentice Academy is the only Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) Accredited apprenticeship in Northern Ireland. The company has bespoke training facilities in Ballymena, Campsie and Silverwood and apprentices are supported by specialist instructors who mentor them through their qualification.

Michael McCleery, who is a second year apprentice with the company recommends the apprenticeship route: “I’m so glad I chose to do an apprenticeship, I was always interested in being hands on and working out and about rather than in an office. The programme allows me to still earn money, gain an accredited qualification and to put into practice what I’m learning. The support has been second to none, it’s a great company to work for and there are so many ex-apprentices including some on the senior management board so there is no end to the progression opportunities.”

The organisation is keen to encourage a diverse range of applications and particularly welcomes applications from females, ethnic minorities and those from the disabled community. They are also supportive of individuals who have worked in a completely different profession but want a career change.

The NIE Networks Apprentice Academy won the best Apprenticeship Programme in the DfE Apprenticeship Awards 2023 under the Large Employer category, along with their partners in Northern Regional College.

NIE Networks was also awarded Best Apprenticeship Scheme at the national CIPD People Management Awards UK. The company also holds a Silver Diversity Charter Mark for its commitment to driving a positive gender balance and inclusive workplace.