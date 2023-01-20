News you can trust since 1963
Applications Open for 2024 Nuffield Scholarships

​Applications for 2024 Nuffield Farming Scholarships are now open online until 31 July 2023.

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 10:15am

Prospective applicants can find out more about the application process and start their application by visiting https://www.nuffieldscholar.org/scholarships/how-apply.

The Nuffield Farming team are available to provide support to applicants throughout the process. This includes a series of online open evenings to answer general questions, cover specific elements of the applications, and receive advice from existing Scholars.

Anyone interested in applying for a 2024 Scholarship are encouraged to attend one of the Trust’s online “Open Evenings”, which will be held from April onwards.

The 2023 Scholars Group
To receive details and register for these sessions, please email [email protected]

The Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust (NFST) is a registered charity (Reg. Charity No. 1098519) that awards scholarships annually in the UK to young people between the ages of 22 and 45 from across the agricultural industry.

There is no need for formal qualifications in order to apply for a Nuffield Scholarship. The Trust looks to unlock an individual’s potential and broaden horizons through study and travel overseas with the support of their generous sponsors. Scholars are selected with a view to developing tomorrow’s leaders within their individual business and the industry as a whole.