Applications Open for 2024 Nuffield Scholarships

Prospective applicants can find out more about the application process and start their application by visiting https://www.nuffieldscholar.org/scholarships/how-apply.

The Nuffield Farming team are available to provide support to applicants throughout the process. This includes a series of online open evenings to answer general questions, cover specific elements of the applications, and receive advice from existing Scholars.

Anyone interested in applying for a 2024 Scholarship are encouraged to attend one of the Trust’s online “Open Evenings”, which will be held from April onwards.

The 2023 Scholars Group

To receive details and register for these sessions, please email [email protected]

The Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust (NFST) is a registered charity (Reg. Charity No. 1098519) that awards scholarships annually in the UK to young people between the ages of 22 and 45 from across the agricultural industry.

