Applications open for AgriSearch PHD scholarship on carbon fluxes in the uplands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Applications are now open for students to apply to the latest AgriSearch PhD Scholarship on “Carbon fluxes in the uplands and implications for national inventories”.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This PhD Scholarship will be supervised by Professor Phil Jordan at Ulster University.

Peatland in Northern Ireland covers approximately 25% of the land area, broadly split between upland and lowlands. In good condition, this land has the potential to support grazing, biodiversity, cultural services, and carbon sequestration. The latter is particularly important owing to the large stocks of carbon held within the peat, alongside the need to achieve net zero emission by 2050 or earlier. In a degraded state, peatlands are a source of greenhouse emissions losing carbon to both the atmosphere and waterways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peatland Code and IPCC values for emissions from degraded peatlands are based on a series of national and international studies.

Prof. Phil Jordan (Ulster University) explaining to AgriSearch Trustees the operation of the flumes which have been installed at Glenwherry Hill Farm to measure dissolved organic carbon

These may or may not reflect the specific site and/or climatic conditions of Northern Ireland’s peatlands or account for upland/lowland differences and local environmental conditions. To address these knowledge gaps, the PhD research will provide more certainty on upland carbon emission and removal processes from open peat habitat used for grazing in Northern Ireland. The upland Hill Farm at Glenwherry will be used as the primary data collection platform.

The objectives for the proposed 4-year PhD research project will combine applied and process-based research. Inventories of gaseous and fluvial carbon will be important for emissions factor development, as well as understanding of these processes in Northern Ireland uplands. Three objectives are therefore to:

1. Build a gaseous and fluvial carbon inventory for upland peat environments in Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Investigate meteorological and environmental controls on gaseous and fluvial carbon exchange processes in Northern Ireland peatlands

3. Scale the findings to a Northern Ireland upland peat emissions factor and provide a roadmap for policy and management

The project will include training in gaseous and fluvial carbon processes using state of the art equipment and the researcher will be funded to attend international

courses in this area.

Last year the AgriSearch Trustees visited CAFRE’s Hill Farm at Glenwherry. They were given a briefing on activities at the Hill Farm by Mark Scott and Nicola Warden before getting a tour of the hill farm and viewing the ongoing restoration work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accompanying them on the tour was Professor Phil Jordan from Ulster University who outlined the research being undertaken at the hill farm using flux towers and flumes to measure both carbon sequestration and carbon losses on different land management practices across the hill.

Chair of the AgriSearch Trustees Professor Gerry Boyle said: “The Trustees found the visit to the hill farm very interesting and were most impressed by the ongoing research being undertaken by Professor Jordan and his team at Ulster University. Following this visit, AgriSearch’s Trustees approved funding for this exciting new PhD Scholarship at Ulster University.

“Getting an accurate understanding of how our peatland soils either emit or sequester carbon is absolutely essential not only for upland farmers but for the entire industry as this will have a major bearing on the national inventory. The interim results from this work have been most encouraging and AgriSearch is happy to support this PhD Scholarship which has the potential to be of considerable benefit to

Northern Ireland ruminant agriculture.”

Further details on the PhD Scholarship and how to apply can be found on the AgriSearch website. The closing date for applications is Monday 3 rd February 2025.