Applications open for graduate research programme
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is encouraging students to apply for its annual Postgraduate Studentships Competition.
The programme has reopened and is offering 12 new PhD Studentships, commencing in October 2023. The research programme currently enables PhD students to carry out specific research for the Department over a three-year period, while working towards a PhD qualification.
Applications must be submitted before midnight on Tuesday 21 February 2023.
Norman Fulton, Head of Food and Farming Group, DAERA, met with first year PhD student Richard Hillis at the Winter Fair to discuss his research into the immune status in dairy cattle.
Go to https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/daera-postgraduate-studentships.