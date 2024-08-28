Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With breeding season quickly approaching, many sheep farmers are beginning to focus on pre-tupping preparation of their rams.

Effective decisions now can ensure target lamb numbers are achieved by identifying and rectifying potential fertility problems early. Kevin McGrath, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Beef and Sheep adviser says: “Good flock fertility will have a major impact on flock output and return.”

Rams have the greatest influence over fertility and genetics in the flock. An annual ‘MOT’ is vital to ensure he can perform to his reproductive potential. This should be undertaken well in advance if the start of the breeding season. This will highlight any potential issues and provide time to either correct or replace if necessary.

So, what are we looking for?

Ram MOT passed with flying colours.

Ram fertility can be affected by many factors, including health, nutrition, body condition, genetics, age, season, stress and the environment.

Body condition scoring is particularly important pre-breeding. Rams should have a body condition score of 3.5 to 4 at tupping. Rams that are thin or over fat will not perform to their potential. It is vital to ensure good nutrition and care for at least two months prior to mating to ensure the quality and quantity of sperm produced.

Rams can lose a lot of body condition over the 6-8 week breeding period. Allow at least eight weeks prior to mating to correct body condition. Rams in poorer condition should be fed a high protein quality ration. It is important to have rams fit to work but not overweight.

A genital examination of all rams should be undertaken. Testicles should be even in size, firm and able to move freely within the scrotum. Any signs of pain during examination could be an indication of a problem. As a rule of thumb, mature rams should have a scrotal circumference of more than 36cm and ram lambs more than 34cm. Larger testicles are an indication of increased fertility.

The epididymis (sperm store) should be large and rounded with no lumps. Lumpy deformities may be an indication of infection. The prepuce (foreskin) should be checked for signs of injury or disease. There should be free movement of the penis while blood or an abnormal discharge could indicate disease or injury. Anything unusual warrants an examination by your vet.

A semen sample can be collected if necessary to check fertility. Up to 30% of rams are subfertile affecting the performance of the whole flock. Subfertile rams get fewer ewes in lamb while also extending the lambing season.

A ram is at peak breeding performance between 2 and 5 years old. Culling after 5-6 years is recommended as older rams can struggle to maintain /achieve required conception rates.

Check for a broken mouth, under or overshot jaw and mouth abscesses which can lead to malnutrition, poor production and weight loss.

Ram footcare is extremely important to maintain successful performance at tupping. Rams need to be monitored carefully for signs of footrot and treated accordingly. Check joints for signs of swelling or excess fluid. Avoid excessive foot paring/trimming as this can lead to the formation of granulomas, misshapen hooves and the introduction of infection.

Treat rams for clostridial diseases, worms and fluke. Consider vitamins and minerals as they play a critical role in sperm quality particularly zinc, selenium, cobalt and vitamin E.

Kevin concludes: “Correct preparation pre-tupping will ensure a ram is both of good health and fertile. This will ensure a lower flock barren rate with a reduction in replacement costs. Good preparation will also contribute to a tighter lambing period with more lambs on farm, leading to increased profitability.”

You can discuss all aspects of flock management with the local CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser.