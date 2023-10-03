stock image

Killyfaddy Farms Ltd was convicted and fined £300 plus £15 offender levy for one charge of transporting an animal which was not fit for the journey, contrary to Regulation 5(1)(a) of the Welfare of Animals (Transport) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Council Regulation (EC) No 1/2005.

The case arose when a DAERA Official Veterinarian at an abattoir examined an animal presented for slaughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cow had a large swollen left fetlock joint with swelling extending down the hoof. The cow was hesitant to move and when she did was unsteady on her feet.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...