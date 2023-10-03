Armagh company convicted of animal transportation charge
Killyfaddy Farms Ltd was convicted and fined £300 plus £15 offender levy for one charge of transporting an animal which was not fit for the journey, contrary to Regulation 5(1)(a) of the Welfare of Animals (Transport) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Council Regulation (EC) No 1/2005.
The case arose when a DAERA Official Veterinarian at an abattoir examined an animal presented for slaughter.
The cow had a large swollen left fetlock joint with swelling extending down the hoof. The cow was hesitant to move and when she did was unsteady on her feet.
The OV stated that, in her opinion, the animal was suffering from a longstanding condition which given the inability to balance properly or place her foot directly on the ground meant that this animal was caused unnecessary suffering by transporting her.