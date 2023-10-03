stock image

Sidney Cranston (76) of Pinley Green, Markethill, Armagh, had pleaded guilty on 4 September 2023 to the offence of Keeping Controlled Waste in or on land situated at Gosford, County Armagh.

Armagh Court, sitting in Newry Magistrates Court, said sentencing would be deferred until 5 February 2024, requiring Mr Cranston to fully remediate the site he owns which is situated off the Gosford Road, County Armagh.

