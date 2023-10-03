Armagh landowner guilty of unlawfully keeping waste required to remediate site
An Armagh landowner, who pleaded guilty to the offence of Keeping Controlled Waste, has been told that he must fully remediate the site prior to sentencing.
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Sidney Cranston (76) of Pinley Green, Markethill, Armagh, had pleaded guilty on 4 September 2023 to the offence of Keeping Controlled Waste in or on land situated at Gosford, County Armagh.
Armagh Court, sitting in Newry Magistrates Court, said sentencing would be deferred until 5 February 2024, requiring Mr Cranston to fully remediate the site he owns which is situated off the Gosford Road, County Armagh.
Northern Ireland Environment Agency officers investigated the site where a substantial quantity of controlled waste was being kept between 31 May 2019 and 20 May 2022. The controlled waste consisted of end-of-life vehicles, machinery, scrap metals, discarded wood and plastics.