From artisan markets, delectable tasting specials, banquets and cidery tours to fiery cooking demos and foraging for food, the island of Ireland’s celebrated Orchard County promises an unrivalled gastronomic line-up for food and drink lovers that will embolden its culinary reputation.

In stunning, historical locations and amidst the county’s lush apple-laden orchards and parklands, Northern Ireland’s official Food Heartland has more than 40 standout events planned from September which celebrate the best food, history and culture of the Cathedral City and its surroundings at harvest time.

Backed by award-winning local chefs, producers and food experts, this year’s Armagh Food and Cider Weekend is once again guaranteed to be Northern Ireland’s biggest food and harvest celebration.

Armagh Food and Cider weekend takes place next month

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Cllr Sorchá McGeown, said: “Outstanding food, quality ingredients and world class cider are always reasons to celebrate which is why we’re delighted to welcome back visitors from near and far to experience the fresh menu and new crop of activities at this year’s Armagh Food & Cider Weekend.

"Packed with great places to eat, and vibrant markets, come along with family and friends to indulge in a culinary kick through our city and enjoy the region’s best produce in a one-of-a-kind destination you’ll want to come back to. Good food and drink are always on the table in our Food Heartland.”

Crannagael House – where Armagh’s apple story officially began – is a big feature in this year’s programme. Award-winning 4 Vicars team Gareth Reid and his wife Kasia will be serving up a sumptuous Celebration of Cider and Cheese event showcasing the best of local produce, as well as the chance to savour a delicious Sunday lunch prepared by The Cook and The Gardener in stunning Georgian surroundings.

Across the long weekend, well known harvest ambassadors the McKeever family at Long Meadow Cider Company will host a series of special events including a Wine V Cider evening and a hugely popular ‘Flash Fiction’ event for new and experienced writers.

Armagh is a hub of good food and drink

In Markethill, at the edge of Gosford Park, lively food aficionado team ‘On the Hoof’, which specialises in outdoor woodfire cookery, will share its expertise with guests as part of a special Woodland Supper– and to learn new skills there are two Cooking with Fire events focusing on both meat and fish and concluding with a celebratory BBQ serving the scrumptious low and slow dishes lovingly prepared by you.

Fifth Quarter, Banbridge’s newest restaurant, will host a Beef Tasting Menu & Wine Tasting as well as a Wine, Cheese and Charcuterie evening, while The Vault in nearby Banbridge is offering visitors an exceptional ‘Tipsy Tea’ experience, bringing the authentic taste of Italy to County Armagh with its renowned artisan woodfired pizzas.

Multi-award-winning Blackwell House will be welcoming guests to its outstanding Pudding Club on Friday, celebrating a special line-up of delicious homemade fruity treats and drinks, followed by a decadent, luxury weekend of Afternoon Teas to ease your way through the Orchard weekend.

Armagh Cider Company will also host its popular Cidery Tour, taking you on the journey from apple to bottle so that you can see for yourself how the magic happens!

There are also plenty of food and cider tours lined up over the weekend including a walking and coach tour, comprising great tastes and a chance to meet and chat to the local suppliers.