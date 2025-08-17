Armstrong emphasises fair hearing for flood hit communities

Diana Armstrong MLA with Civil Engineering Manager Harry Doherty.

Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Diana Armstrong, has reiterated her call for statutory bodies to give a fair hearing to communities impacted by flooding across the Erne catchment area.

Ms Armstrong recently held a productive and engaging briefing with ESB at the Cathaleen’s Fall Hydroelectric Power Station in Ballyshannon.

Ms Armstrong said: “It was fascinating to learn about the operations of the hydroelectric dam and the historical agreements that govern water levels across the Lough Erne system. These agreements, established in the 1950s, set out specific water level ranges:

- In Upper Lough Erne, between 150 and 154 feet from April to September, and up to 155 feet from October to March;

Harry Doherty, Diana Armstrong MLA, Brian Hegarty and Sean Murphy from ESB atop the Cathaleen's Fall Hydroelectric Power Station

- In Lower Lough Erne, between 147 and 152 feet year-round.

"The geography of Lough Erne plays a crucial role in how water flows through the system, especially during flood conditions. Each turbine at the dams can discharge up to 200 tonnes of water per second, and with spillways included, that figure can rise to 500 tonnes per second.”

Ms Armstrong continued: “I very often hear concerns from my constituents regarding water levels, particularly across the Erne catchment rivers in anticipation of the winter months. With increased annual rainfall and frequent storms, these concerns are becoming more common and more serious. There are clearly failures by the Rivers Agency to properly assess blocked waterways or instances where the flow of water is impacted, and I am calling for a more focused approach to waterway maintenance given that £20m has been spent on maintenance of watercourses in Fermanagh and South Tyrone over the last eight years.

"I hear from both landowners and residents who have experienced flooding at their properties. This often causes a great deal of damage and distress and the solution has to be the oversight and maintenance of effective drainage systems across our watercourses in County Fermanagh.

"Many of those affected feel they are simply not being heard, with the issue often dismissed as an outcome of “unprecedented” weather and rainfall. In a written response to me on this matter from the Minister, Ms kimmins told me that a blockage on a river in Fermanagh would be “easily drowned out during high flows” and therefore sort itself out. The Minister and her department’s reliance on hypothetical scenarios is one of concern for me.

"My visit to ESB underscores the urgent need for recognition and action. The Department for Infrastructure must step up to ensure our waterways are adequately maintained and that the voices of affected communities are not ignored.”