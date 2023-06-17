Ash Sawfly-Defoliation of ash trees in NI

​The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, supported by DAERA, has an active surveillance programme for threats to plant health.

The ash trees in some cases were completely devoid of leaves (defoliated), with a considerable number of the insect larvae descending the trunk of the trees towards the surrounding soil.

These are the larval stage of Tomostethus nigritus, or ash sawfly, which until 2016 had never been observed in Northern Ireland.

Severe defoliation of ash – Ash sawflies can completely strip a tree bare of leaves. The leaves will grow back but consistent defoliation each year may stunt the tree’s growth.

T nigritus is a Euro-Siberian species distributed throughout Europe, but considered to be more frequently damaging in eastern rather than western Europe.

T. nigritus has been responsible for the complete defoliation of large ash plantations during severe outbreaks with up to 800 ha being affected between 1999 and 2000 in the Czech Republic.

Other countries such as Norway and Croatia have seen defoliation of ash trees only in urban areas.

While the damage looks severe, it is rarely fatal for the tree.

Ash sawfly caterpillars on leaf – Ash sawfly caterpillars are voracious eaters and can strip leaves and trees bare

Nonetheless, continual defoliation over successive years may have an impact on the tree’s vigour.

Studies in Croatia suggest that factors such as autumn or spring flooding, mild winters, and the absence of predators or parasites may affect the occurrence of these outbreaks.

What is to be done about them?

Chemical control at this stage is inadvisable and the trees will recover their leaves throughout the summer.

Sawfly caterpillars on ash trunk – At this time of year, ash sawfly caterpillars migrate down the trunk from the branches to pupate in the soil or to attack a new tree

Pesticide application may also have a negative impact on potential predators and parasites, which may have a controlling impact on this pest long-term. Alternatively, the larvae may be collected before they burrow into the soil and pupate, which will reduce the population of the subsequent generation and limit the risk of recurrence.

While these larvae do not have urticating hairs, like some lepidopteran species, care should be taken not to touch the larvae, which can be destroyed humanely by placing in sealed polythene bags and retained overnight in a freezer before disposal with household waste.

AFBI will continue to monitor the situation and provide further recommendations should this problem become more widespread.

